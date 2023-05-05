Advanced search
    IL2   FR0004035913

ILIAD

(IL2)
02:00:00 2021-09-29 am EDT
182.10 EUR   -.--%
08:07a[iliad press release] French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available
GL
04/13Qiara announced that it has received €14 million in funding from iliad S.A. and another investor
CI
04/04[Press Release] The iliad Group acquires a majority stake in ITrust, France's leading cybersecurity specialist
GL
[iliad press release] French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available

05/05/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Press Release                                                

Paris, May 5, 2023

French version of the Universal Registration Document of iliad S.A. now available

regulatory information

The French version of iliad S.A.’s Universal Registration Document (the “Document d’Enregistrement Universel”) has been approved on May 5, 2023 by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”).

The French version of this Document d’Enregistrement Universel has been approved by the CSSF for the purpose of the admission to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange regulated market of debt securities with a par value equal to or higher than €100,000 (or the equivalent thereof in another currency).

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel notably includes the following:

  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the consolidated and annual financial statements of iliad S.A. covering the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can also be found on the Company’s website at www.iliad.fr in the section entitled “Investisseurs> Information réglementée> Document d’enregistrement universel”.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available soon on the Company’s website at https://www.iliad.fr/en .

About the iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world’s first triple-play box and has grown into a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 16,700 employees serving 45.9 million active subscribers, and generated €8.4 billion in revenues in 2022. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 21.4 million retail subscribers at December 31, 2022 (14.2 million mobile subscribers and 7.2 million fixed subscribers). In Italy – where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth mobile operator with 12% of market share – it had almost 9.6 million subscribers at December 31, 2022. In Poland, the Group became an integrated convergent operator after the acquisition of UPC Polska in 2022 and had almost 12.8 million mobile subscribers and more than 2 million fixed-line subscribers at December 31, 2022. With the acquisition of Play and UPC Polska in 2020 and 2022, respectively, the iliad Group has become Europe’s sixth-largest mobile operator by number of retail mobile subscribers (excluding M2M) and Fixed Internet.

Find out more at:

www.iliad.fr/en

Follow us on:

Twitter @GroupeIliad

LinkedIn Groupe iliad

Contacts:

Investor relations: ir@iliad.fr
Press relations: presse@iliad.fr

 

