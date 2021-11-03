Free Fiber available on the Val d'Oise Fibre Public Initiative Network

By the end of November, all of the municipalities covered by the PIN will be eligible, notably:

In two weeks' time, all of the 85,000 homes covered by the PIN will be eligible for Free's Fiber offerings.

Free's arrival on this network further demonstrates its commitment to the rollout of fiber throughout France in line with its aim of having a presence on the networks deployed in local communities.

Free Fiber has arrived on the Public Initiative Network (PIN) rolled out by the Val d'Oise Numérique association of local authorities and operated by Val d'Oise Fibre (TDF).

Free - an iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at June 30, 2021, Free had over 20 million subscribers in France (6.8 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.3 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator, and had over 7.8 million subscribers at June 30, 2021. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, the iliad Group has become the sixth-largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M).

As from today, people living in the Val d'Oise département can check their eligibility and subscribe for Free Fiber at www.free.fr, or on 1033 (a freephone number - France only - dedicated to Free Fiber), or in the Free store in Cergy.

Additionally, Free is the only operator in France to offer 10G-EPON fiber technology1 (subject to the subscriber having a compatible plan and Freebox).

Free's partnership with the Val d'Oise Fibre network illustrates its aim of offering fiber services throughout France and being able to propose a fiber plan to French consumers through the Freebox Pop (€29.99/month for 12 months and then €39.99/month).

In all of the above areas, businesses covered by the FTTH networks and interested in Fiber are eligible for the Free Pro offer.

Free will therefore ultimately offer its fiber services to over 566,000 homes and business premises in this département which forms part of the Greater Paris region.

Free Fiber is already available to 36,000 homes in the Val d'Oise département via the Debitex public network and to over 445,000 homes in the "private zone" (including in Argenteuil, Cergy, Sarcelles, Franconville, Pontoise, Bezons, Garges-lès-Gonesse, Ermont, Sannois, Taverny, Herblay-sur-Seine,Deuil-la-Barre,Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône, Eaubonne, Villiers-le-Bel,Cormeilles-en-Parisis and Montmorency).

Follow us on:

Twitter: @Free

LinkedIn: Free Groupe iliad

About Val d'Oise Fibre

Val d'Oise Fibre is the new fiber infrastructure operator that is contributing to the digital development of the Val d'Oise département. In February 2017, Val d'Oise Fibre was awarded a public service contract by the Val d'Oise Numérique association of local authorities to design, deploy and operate its fiber optic Public Initiative Network.

This new network - called Vortex - is designed both for homes (FTTH) and businesses (FTTE/ FTTO) and covers 87,000 fiber sockets in 115 municipalities of the Val d'Oise département. Val d'Oise Fibre is a subsidiary of TDF and the Banque des Territories and can draw on the long experience of the TDF group as a neutral, open infrastructure operator that is helping telecom and media operators connect up French regions and populations more widely and more rapidly.

www.valdoisefibre.fr

About the Val d'Oise Numérique association of local authorities

The Val d'Oise Numérique association of local authorities was created in 2015 and groups together the Val d'Oise regional authorities as well as all of the inter-municipality associations in the département that form part of the drive by the public authorities to roll out fiber to the 123 municipalities "forgotten" by the private operators. It manages the two public service contracts for providing ultra high-speed broadband to the rural and suburban municipalities of the Val d'Oise. In 2017, Val d'Oise Numérique awarded to TDF the public service contract for providing fiber connections to 84,000 homes, 1,000 businesses and 300 public sites in 115 municipalities (in the Vexin français, Haut Val d'Oise and Vallée de l'Oise areas) and for operating the network. In addition, as one of the players helping France's regions with their digital transformation, Val d'Oise Numérique is also very involved in developing digital usages and encouraging their widespread take-up, as well as training unemployed people in the digital professions of today and the future.

Fiber offer subject to conditions, eligibility and actual connection of the subscriber's home. See free.fr for full terms and conditions and eligibility. Connectible FTTH socket: a socket for which the link between the shared access point and the optical splitter has been put in place by the building operator, which the Group can access in accordance with its co-financing commitments, and for which the connection to the Group's network has been completed or is in progress.

Private zone: very densely populated areas and AMII areas (medium-populated areas in which fiber networks are rolled out using private funds, following calls for expressions of investment intentions -"appelsà manifestation d'intentions d'investissement").

Start-up fee: €49. Termination fee: €49.

1033: freephone number (access & call), France only.

Freebox ADSL unbundled subscribers eligible for Free Fiber will be contacted by Free with a proposal to migrate their offer, which will be carried out by a technician in their home. The fiber installation is provided at no cost to the subscriber.

3/3