Iliad : Free Fiber now available on the Anjou Fibre Public Initiative Network

representing a third of the homes currently covered by the network - in the region's main municipalities:

Through the Anjou Fibre network, Free is now offering its Fiber services to 30,000 homes

Free's arrival on this network further demonstrates its commitment to the rollout of fiber throughout France in line with its aim of having a presence on the networks deployed in local communities.

Free Fiber is now available to the homes covered by the Anjou Fibre network operated by TDF.

By the end of the year, Free Fiber will be available for all of the homes covered by Anjou Fibre.

In addition to its presence on the Anjou Fibre network, Free's Fiber offerings are already available to 212,000 homes in the AMII1 areas of the Anjou region in Angers, Cholet and Saumur.

By end-December 2021, therefore, Free Fiber will be available to 300,000 homes in the region.

In all of these areas, businesses covered by the FTTH networks and interested in Fiber are eligible for the Free Pro offer.

Free's partnership with the Anjou Fibre network illustrates its aim of offering fiber services throughout France and being able to propose a fiber plan to French consumers through the Freebox Pop (€29.99/month for 12 months and then €39.99/month).

Additionally, Free is the only operator in France to offer 10G-EPON fiber technology2 (subject to the subscriber having a compatible plan and Freebox).

As from today, people living in the Anjou region can check their eligibility and subscribe for Free Fiber at www.free.fr, or on 1033 (a freephone number - France only - dedicated to Free Fiber), or in the Free store in Angers.

AMII areas: medium-populated areas of France in which fiber networks are rolled out using private funds, following calls for expressions of investment intentions (" appels à manifestation d'intentions d'investissement ").

2 10G-EPON fiber technology: maximum theoretical speeds of 8 Gbps download and 700 Mbps upload, subject to use of compatible devices.

