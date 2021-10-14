Iliad : Free Fiber now available on the Anjou Fibre Public Initiative Network

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, October 14, 2021
Free Fiber is now available to the homes covered by the Anjou Fibre network operated by TDF.
Free's arrival on this network further demonstrates its commitment to the rollout of fiber throughout France in line with its aim of having a presence on the networks deployed in local communities.
Through the Anjou Fibre network, Free is now offering its Fiber services to 30,000 homes
-
representing a third of the homes currently covered by the network - in the region's main municipalities:
|
Doué-en-Anjou
|
Montrevault-sur-Èvre
|
Loiré
|
Sèvremoine
|
Bellevigne-les-Châteaux
|
Tuffalun
|
Bellevigne-en-Layon
|
Candé
|
Les Bois d'Anjou
|
Mauges-sur-Loire
|
Mazé-Milon
|
Allonnes
|
Beaufort-en-Anjou
|
Bégrolles-en-Mauges
|
Varrains
|
Baugé-en-Anjou
|
La Ménitré
|
Aubigné-sur-Layon
|
Chemillé-en-Anjou
|
Saint-Clément-des-Levées
|
Le Puy-Notre-Dame
|
Gennes-Val-de-Loire
|
Louresse-Rochemenier
|
Beaupréau-en-Mauges
|
Terranjou
|
Vaudelnay
|
Brain-sur-Allonnes
|
Longué-Jumelles
|
Champtocé-sur-Loire
|
|
Montreuil-Bellay
|
Angrie
|
1/3
By the end of the year, Free Fiber will be available for all of the homes covered by Anjou Fibre.
In addition to its presence on the Anjou Fibre network, Free's Fiber offerings are already available to 212,000 homes in the AMII1 areas of the Anjou region in Angers, Cholet and Saumur.
By end-December 2021, therefore, Free Fiber will be available to 300,000 homes in the region.
In all of these areas, businesses covered by the FTTH networks and interested in Fiber are eligible for the Free Pro offer.
Free's partnership with the Anjou Fibre network illustrates its aim of offering fiber services throughout France and being able to propose a fiber plan to French consumers through the Freebox Pop (€29.99/month for 12 months and then €39.99/month).
Additionally, Free is the only operator in France to offer 10G-EPON fiber technology2 (subject to the subscriber having a compatible plan and Freebox).
As from today, people living in the Anjou region can check their eligibility and subscribe for Free Fiber at www.free.fr, or on 1033 (a freephone number - France only - dedicated to Free Fiber), or in the Free store in Angers.
Follow us on Twitter: @Free_PaysLoire
About Free
Free - an iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at June 30, 2021, Free had over 20 million subscribers in France (6.8 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.3 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator, and had over 7.8 million subscribers at June 30, 2021. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, the iliad Group has become the sixth-largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M).
-
AMII areas: medium-populated areas of France in which fiber networks are rolled out using private funds, following calls for expressions of investment intentions ("appels à manifestation d'intentions d'investissement").
2 10G-EPON fiber technology: maximum theoretical speeds of 8 Gbps download and 700 Mbps upload, subject to use of compatible devices.
2/3
Follow us on:
Twitter Free
LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad
About Anjou Fibre
Anjou Fibre - a TDF subsidiary - has been entrusted with rolling out, operating and marketing the FTTH network in the non-densely populated areas of the Maine-et-Loire region under a 25-year public services contract.
The project entails the installation, in the space of five years, of 220,000 sockets which will provide Ultra-Fast Broadband to all of the homes and businesses in the region.
Fiber offer subject to conditions, eligibility and actual connection of the subscriber's home. See free.fr for full terms and conditions and eligibility. Connectible FTTH socket: a socket for which the link between the shared access point and the optical splitter has been put in place by the building operator, which the Group can access in accordance with its co-financing commitments, and for which the connection to the Group's network has been completed or is in progress.
Start-up fee: €49. Termination fee: €49.
1033: freephone number (access & call), France only.
Freebox ADSL unbundled subscribers eligible for Free Fiber will be contacted by Free with a proposal to migrate their offer, which will be carried out by a technician in their home. The fiber installation is provided at no cost to the subscriber.
3/3
Disclaimer
Iliad SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:09 UTC.