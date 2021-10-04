Iliad : S.A.S. announces the launch of a 3.6bn senior secure...

Iliad Holding S.A.S.

Paris, France, October 4, 2021. Iliad Holding S.A.S. (formerly know as HoldCo S.A.S.), a société par actions simplifiée incorporated under the laws of France (the "Issuer"), announced today that it intends to offer €3.6 billion (equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the "Senior Secured Notes") to comprise euro- denominated senior secured notes due 2026, euro-denominated senior secured notes due 2028, dollar-denominated senior secured notes due 2026 and dollar-denominated senior secured notes due 2028. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Senior Secured Notes will be completed.

The proceeds of the Senior Secured Notes will be used to (i) refinance certain amounts borrowed by the Issuer under a bridge to bond facility agreement that the Issuer used to finance the indirect acquisitions of the shares of Iliad S.A. listed on Euronext Paris and repay certain existing debt and obligations of the Issuer and its subsidiaries, and (ii) pay certain fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

