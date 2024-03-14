Iliad: a new Managing Director

The Board of Directors of the iliad Group, on the recommendation of CEO Thomas Reynaud, has appointed Aude Durand as Executive Vice President.



Aude Durand has been Executive Vice President of iliad Holding since 2020, and in this capacity has overseen a number of the Group's structuring projects. In particular, she oversaw the launch of the Freebox Pop and Ultra, the creation of the Free Proxi local assistance service, and the structuring of the Group's data teams.



In charge of the Group's artificial intelligence strategy, she also piloted the creation of the Kyutai independent research laboratory in Paris.



Aude Durand is also a member of the Board of Directors of Millicom and Monaco Telecom.



