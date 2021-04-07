Iliad : BrutX, the new SVOD platform available as of today on Freebox!

As of today, Freebox subscribers can watch exclusive series such as Veneno from the producers of Money Heist, or the new comedy, Everything's Gonna be Okay, with Josh Thomas (Please Like Me), as well as documentaries like Cartels

Thanks to BrutX, subscribers can discover world-changing stories through a selection of movies, series, documentaries and short films. It offers exclusive content and original productions with committed viewpoints.

With this new subscription streaming service, Freebox subscribers now have TV access to a range of original entertainment that has no taboos, brings a new angle to a wide variety of topics and shows the world as it really is.

BrutX, the new SVOD platform, has arrived today on Freebox, adding even more to Free's content offering.

BrutX, the new SVOD platform available as of today on Freebox!

by Charles Villa - which gives a close-up look at the life of a Mexican Sicario - or The Cove by Louie Psihoyos. And not forgetting feature-length movies, such as Erin Brokovitch, and highly original films like Les Rivières by the French- Vietnamese director, Mai Hua.

On BrutX, people who are shifting boundaries and transforming ideas can speak for themselves by sharing their recommendations in playlists that are regularly refreshed.

The brand new BrutX streaming platform is available as of today on Freebox (channel 133) for Freebox Delta, Revolution, mini 4K and Pop subscribers1, with no commitment, at a cost of €4.99 a month.

About Free

Free - an iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had over 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, it has become the sixth largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M).

About Brut.

Brut. is the leading, next-gen global digital media brand, publishing content daily that is 100% video and 100% digital for millennials and Gen Z. It is the most powerful social media in Europe, with 39 million unique viewers according to Tubular Audience Ratings. It is building an unmatched community around the world across eight social platforms, delivering socially conscious news and entertainment. Brut. engages a global audience of 2 billion viewers, 50 percent of whom don't watch television at all. Its content is viewed in over 100 countries and its videos generated 20 billion views in 2020. Founded in 2016, Brut. is based in Paris and employs over 130 people. Follow Brut. on LinkedIn, Twitter (@brutofficiel), Facebook and Instagram (brutofficiel), and Brut. America on Twitter (@brutamerica), Facebook and Instagram (@brutamerica; @brutindia; @brutnature; @brutmexico).

To find out more visit Brut.'s website at https://www.brut.media/

