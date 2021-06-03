Iliad : Free will soon be marketing its offerings on TDF's fiber networks

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 3,2021

Free will soon be marketing its offerings on

TDF's fiber networks

Free will soon be marketing its fiber offerings on the networks operated by TDF. This partnership has been made possible thanks to a framework agreement signed with IFT*, a company jointly owned by iliad SA. It will be implemented as and when the contracts with the local authorities concerned are put in place.

This new framework agreement confirms TDF's positioning as a fiber infrastructure operator that is neutral and open, and whose objective is to bring fiber to non-densely populated areas of France and step up the pace of regional digital coverage.

TDP operates four networks and will enable 735,000 homes and businesses to access ultra-fast broadband offerings through its four subsidiaries: Val d'Oise Fibre (85,000 fiber sockets), Yvelines Fibre (100,000 fiber sockets), Val de Loire Fibre (Indre-et- Loire, Loir-et-Cher: 320,000 fiber sockets) and Anjou Fibre (Maine-et-Loire: 230,000 fiber sockets).

Work has already begun on the Yvelines Fibre network, which will be the first to benefit from Free's arrival. Both homes and businesses will therefore gradually be able to access Free's fiber services and offerings on this network.

Free's aims is to be present on the other three networks operated by TDF - Val de Loire, Anjou Fibre and then Val d'Oise - by the end of the summer.

People covered by TDF's fiber networks can track the status of the Free Fiber deployment at https://www.free.fr/freebox/fibre-optique/. They can also be kept directly updated by filling out the special online form.

Commenting on the partnership, Olivier Huart, Chairman and CEO of TDF, said: "We are delighted to have signed this agreement, which will enable us to continue our longstanding partnership with Free. Fixed ultra-fastbroadband is increasingly becoming a necessity, both for boosting the appeal of regional areas and for people's daily lives. On behalf of the TDF group, I would like to say how proud we are to be contributing to the fiber rollout in the regions that have placed their trust in us."

For iliad, this agreement is in line with the Group's strategy of investing in ultra-fast broadband networks. With IFT, iliad has invested over €1 billion in Fiber over the last 18 months. The Group's aim is to rapidly have a nationwide presence, and today, two thirds of its subscribers in France are in non-densely populated areas.

Thomas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer of iliad said: "This new agreement is a further

confirmation of our strategy of co-investing in Fiber networks over the long term. So far, this has enabled our Group to cover 21 million homes in France, in line with our objective of making Fiber accessible to as many people as possible, with the same offerings available to everyone, wherever they are."

* Investissement dans la Fibre des Territoires (IFT), a company created by InfraVia and iliad SA