Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Iliad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILD   FR0004035913

ILIAD

(ILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iliad : Free will soon be marketing its offerings on TDF's fiber networks

06/03/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 3,2021

Free will soon be marketing its offerings on

TDF's fiber networks

Free will soon be marketing its fiber offerings on the networks operated by TDF. This partnership has been made possible thanks to a framework agreement signed with IFT*, a company jointly owned by iliad SA. It will be implemented as and when the contracts with the local authorities concerned are put in place.

This new framework agreement confirms TDF's positioning as a fiber infrastructure operator that is neutral and open, and whose objective is to bring fiber to non-densely populated areas of France and step up the pace of regional digital coverage.

TDP operates four networks and will enable 735,000 homes and businesses to access ultra-fast broadband offerings through its four subsidiaries: Val d'Oise Fibre (85,000 fiber sockets), Yvelines Fibre (100,000 fiber sockets), Val de Loire Fibre (Indre-et- Loire, Loir-et-Cher: 320,000 fiber sockets) and Anjou Fibre (Maine-et-Loire: 230,000 fiber sockets).

Work has already begun on the Yvelines Fibre network, which will be the first to benefit from Free's arrival. Both homes and businesses will therefore gradually be able to access Free's fiber services and offerings on this network.

Free's aims is to be present on the other three networks operated by TDF - Val de Loire, Anjou Fibre and then Val d'Oise - by the end of the summer.

People covered by TDF's fiber networks can track the status of the Free Fiber deployment at https://www.free.fr/freebox/fibre-optique/. They can also be kept directly updated by filling out the special online form.

Commenting on the partnership, Olivier Huart, Chairman and CEO of TDF, said: "We are delighted to have signed this agreement, which will enable us to continue our longstanding partnership with Free. Fixed ultra-fastbroadband is increasingly becoming a necessity, both for boosting the appeal of regional areas and for people's daily lives. On behalf of the TDF group, I would like to say how proud we are to be contributing to the fiber rollout in the regions that have placed their trust in us."

For iliad, this agreement is in line with the Group's strategy of investing in ultra-fast broadband networks. With IFT, iliad has invested over €1 billion in Fiber over the last 18 months. The Group's aim is to rapidly have a nationwide presence, and today, two thirds of its subscribers in France are in non-densely populated areas.

Thomas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer of iliad said: "This new agreement is a further

confirmation of our strategy of co-investing in Fiber networks over the long term. So far, this has enabled our Group to cover 21 million homes in France, in line with our objective of making Fiber accessible to as many people as possible, with the same offerings available to everyone, wherever they are."

* Investissement dans la Fibre des Territoires (IFT), a company created by InfraVia and iliad SA

1/2

About TDF

TDF is a neutral and open infrastructure operator that partners digital players in achieving their strategic connectivity objectives both in France and abroad. Whether for radio or DTT broadcasting, mobile ultra-fast broadband coverage or the deployment of fiber, TDF provides its customers with industry expertise, a unique and innovative technological mix, and a front-ranking regional presence. In a world that is becoming increasingly connected every day, thanks to its more than four decades of experience, and its 19,000 sites, TDF is helping telcos and media companies to rapidly connect up regions and people everywhere.

www.tdf.fr

About Free

Free - an iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at March 31, 2021, Free had over 20 million subscribers in France (6.8 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator, and had over 7.5 million subscribers at March 31, 2021. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, it has become the sixth-largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M).

Follow us on:

Twitter @Free

LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad

Press contacts

TDF: Pauline Mauger -+33 (0)7 70 01 18 27 - pauline.mauger@tdf.fr

Free - the iliad Group: Isabelle Audap - +33 (0)6 33 47 09 57- iaudap@iliad.fr

2/2

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ILIAD
03:43aILIAD  : Free will soon be marketing its offerings on TDF's fiber networks
PU
06/02ILIAD  : Statement of transactions in own shares from May 26, 2021 to June 1, 20..
PU
06/01ILIAD  : Free launches its traveling store on the roads of Brittany
PU
05/31ILIAD  : France's largest 5G network is extended to Poitiers
PU
05/27ILIAD  : Free Fiber now available on the Mégalis Bretagne PIN
PU
05/25ILIAD  : Statement of transactions in own shares from May 19, 2021 to May 25, 20..
PU
05/20Bouygues ups telecoms guidance, signals more investments
RE
05/20ILIAD  : Free Fiber now available on the Poitou Numerique network (comprisin...
PU
05/18ILIAD  : Close to 130 stores across France...
PU
05/18Europe's STOXX 600 up on reopening optimism, German stocks hit record high
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 628 M 9 296 M 9 296 M
Net income 2021 517 M 630 M 630 M
Net Debt 2021 7 903 M 9 631 M 9 631 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 7 835 M 9 571 M 9 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 722
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart ILIAD
Duration : Period :
Iliad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILIAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 181,77 €
Last Close Price 133,85 €
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Emmanuel Jaeger Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Xavier Niel Chairman
Virginie Calmels Independent Non-Executive Director
Orla Noonan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILIAD-20.37%9 571
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.03%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.16%129 970
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.50%128 650
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.32%99 796
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.81%95 177