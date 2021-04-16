Log in
Iliad : French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document now available

04/16/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Press Release


Paris, April 16, 2021

French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document now available

regulatory information
 


The French version of iliad’s 2020 Universal Registration Document (the “Document d’Enregistrement Universel”) was filed on April 15, 2021 with the French securities regulator (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) under number D.21-0312.

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel notably includes the following:

  • the annual financial report for the 2020 fiscal year;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the non-financial performance statement;
  • the description of the share buyback program;
  • the Statutory Auditors’ reports.

The Document d’Enregistrement Universel is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can also be found on the Company’s website at www.iliad.fr in the section entitled “Investisseurs> Information réglementée> Document d’enregistrement universel”.

For the first time, the Document d’Enregistrement Universel has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five tables of the consolidated financial statements (the primary financial statements) marked up using the XBRL markup language. The Group has published in ESEF on a voluntary basis, one year in advance of the legal obligation to do so in France.

The English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document will be available soon on the Company’s website at https://www.iliad.fr/en .



About the iliad Group 

iliad is the parent company of Free, the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment (VoIP, IPTV, flat-rate calling plans to multiple destinations, etc.) and provides straightforward and innovative offerings at the best prices. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone’s reach with straightforward, no-commitment offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had more than 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. With the acquisition of Play, the leading mobile network operator in Poland, it has become the sixth largest mobile operator in Europe by number of subscribers (excluding M2M). On March 23, 2021, the Group launched its B2B activity in France, under the Free Pro brand.
 

Find out more at: 

www.iliad.fr/en

Follow us on: 

Twitter @GroupeIliad

LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad

Contacts: 

Investor relations: ir@iliad.fr
Press relations: presse@iliad.fr

Exchange: Euronext Paris Market place: Eurolist A of Euronext Paris (SRD)
Ticker symbol: ILD ISIN: FR0004035913
FTSE classification: 974 Internet Member of Euro Stoxx, SBF 120, CAC Mid 100

Attachment


