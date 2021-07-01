Log in
Iliad : The Free Foundation selects 7 winners following its call for projects

07/01/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
Press release

July 1, 2021

The Free Foundation selects 7 winners following its call for projects

Every year, the Free Foundation organizes one or two calls for projects with a view to providing financial and technical support for initiatives aimed at making digital technology available to as many people as possible.

The calls for projects are based on different themes each year. For the one launched in early 2021, the focus was on using digital technology to boost access to education.

The selected projects were announced this morning at a meeting at iliad's head office, and the announcement was relayed to all of the Group's employees to let them know about the projects and organizations that the Free Foundation is supporting.

1/3

The Covid-19 crisis and the resulting series of lockdowns have brought home the need for all teachers - whether in elementary, primary, secondary or higher education - to make more use of digital technology to ensure continuity of learning, which is essential for equal opportunities. At the same time, we need to find new ways of teaching and learning.

The Free Foundation wanted to support original and inclusive projects aimed both at school children and higher education students, and more broadly, at teachers and parents.

A total of 207 applications were submitted. The selection committee - made up of employees from the iliad Group's various subsidiaries - was impressed by the quality of all the projects it looked at, and it ultimately selected the following seven winners:

SynLab, which has come up with the first-ever digital teaching resource comparison tool and will be creating a kit called "Using digital in my teaching" for 15,000 teachers

Le Cartable Fantastique, which helps children who have motor coordination difficulties that affect their learning at school. This non-profit organization is developing plug-ins for the Libre Office software so these children can use their computers in the same way as other children use their notebooks - https://www.cartablefantastique.fr/

Aïda, which helps young cancer patients in hospital to stay in contact with their classes and teachers by equipping hospital wards with tablets and 4G dongles - https://associationaida.org/

Art'Sign, which creates theme-based videos for teachers and educators who work with deaf pupils using sign language. These videos are used by some 5,000 school children in France to help them with their education - https://art-sign.org/

The SEPR Group, which is a vocational training organization with over 4,500 trainees. SEPR will be organizing support training sessions on office software at the beginning of the upcoming school year, and will provide trainees with the computers and connections they need for their training if they do not have these at home - https://www.sepr.edu/

The AJDB, which has created a remote school education support program. In exchange for the help they are given under the program, the young people concerned get involved in community-based projects with the AJDB, such as outreach campaigns and writing support letters to members of the community - https://ajdb.fr/

L'Espace Numérique Sud Charente, which will provide teachers from Montmoreau middle school with professional equipment so they can give high quality remote lessons. The children at the school will be able to access digital tools thanks to loans of reconditioned equipment and 4G dongles. The aim is to subsequently extend this system to other schools - https://numeriquesudcharente.org/

2/3

About the Free Foundation

15 years of commitment, financial support and mobilizing employees. Free's corporate foundation is taking action to help create a more inclusive digital society. In the space of fifteen years, it has supported over 350 practical community projects. The Foundation operates through calls for projects, with priority action areas defined each year based on society's needs of the moment. Any non-profit organization that has a project related to the selected theme can submit an application for support. The Group's employees play a major role in its community commitments. They are invited to get involved as volunteers with the partner non-profit organizations of the Foundation and the Group, and they also have the possibility of giving a small monthly donation to a charity of their choice.

Find out more at:

www.fondation-free.fr

Follow us on:

Twitter @FondationFree

LinkedIn Fondation Free

Facebook Fondation Free

Contact

Célia Mousset, project manager - Free Foundation: cmousset@free.org

3/3

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
