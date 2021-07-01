Press release Paris, July 1, 2021

iliad terminates its existing liquidity contract and enters into a new liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

iliad (ISIN FR0004035913) has signed a liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas covering iliad's ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris. This complies with AMF Decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 which renews the AMF's earlier decision to establish liquidity contracts related to equity instruments as an authorized market practice. The new liquidity contract - which has a one-year term and is automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods - takes effect as from today, July 1, 2021. Exane BNP Paribas is therefore taking over from Natixis Oddo BHF, which has managed iliad's liquidity contract since July 1, 2019. iliad's termination of its liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF is the result of its decision to change its investment services provider for market-making and managing its liquidity contract.

During the period from January 1 through July 1, 2021, a total of 1,502 buy trades and 1,386 sell trades were carried out under the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, corresponding to the purchase of 102,255 shares (for €15,445,433.40) and the sale of 90,512 shares (for €13,772,935.23).

At the date the liquidity contract was signed with Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were allocated to the dedicated liquidity account:

o 38,374 iliad shares o €931,056.4

Under the liquidity contract entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the situations or conditions resulting in the suspension or termination of the contract are as follows:

- Suspension of the contract:

o in the conditions set out in Article 5 of the above-mentioned AMF decision; o at the initiative of the Issuer for the period specified by the Issuer; and

