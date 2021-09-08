Log in
Offer for iliad shares: as at today's date, Xavier Niel holds 84.13...

09/08/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
HOLDCO

Regulated press release

Paris, September 8, 2021

Offer for iliad shares: as at today's date, Xavier Niel holds 84.13% of iliad's share capital

On July 30, 2021, Xavier Niel - iliad's controlling shareholder - launched, through his holding company, HoldCo II, a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares at a price of 182 euros per share. The offer price represents a 61.0% premium on the closing share price at July 29.

On September 7, 2021, the French securities regulator - the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) - approved the Offer Document as well as iliad's Response Document.

Following market purchases of iliad shares, and taking into account (i) the undertakings given to tender shares to the Offer and/or transfer shares to the Offeror made by certain long-standing shareholders, Group managers and iliad's corporate mutual fund (FCPE), and

  1. the liquidity agreements whose signature is planned, the total number of shares that are held or due to be held by HoldCo II represents 84.13% of iliad's share capital.

As previously stated, at the end of the Offer period, if the number of shares not tendered to the Offer does not represent more than 10% of iliad's share capital and voting rights, HoldCo II will ask the AMF to launch a squeeze-out procedure.

The Offer Document and iliad's Response Document are available on the websites of iliad and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 605 M 8 989 M 8 989 M
Net income 2021 509 M 601 M 601 M
Net Debt 2021 7 977 M 9 428 M 9 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 10 642 M 12 573 M 12 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 100
Free-Float 18,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 182,05 €
Average target price 172,29 €
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Emmanuel Jaeger Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Xavier B. Niel Chairman
Virginie Calmels Independent Non-Executive Director
Bertile Burel Independent Non-Executive Director
Céline Lazorthes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILIAD8.30%12 600
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.65%226 961
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.64%147 210
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.88%130 247
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.62%106 334
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.79%100 609