Regulated press release Paris, September 8, 2021

Offer for iliad shares: as at today's date, Xavier Niel holds 84.13% of iliad's share capital

On July 30, 2021, Xavier Niel - iliad's controlling shareholder - launched, through his holding company, HoldCo II, a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares at a price of 182 euros per share. The offer price represents a 61.0% premium on the closing share price at July 29.

On September 7, 2021, the French securities regulator - the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) - approved the Offer Document as well as iliad's Response Document.

Following market purchases of iliad shares, and taking into account (i) the undertakings given to tender shares to the Offer and/or transfer shares to the Offeror made by certain long-standing shareholders, Group managers and iliad's corporate mutual fund (FCPE), and

the liquidity agreements whose signature is planned, the total number of shares that are held or due to be held by HoldCo II represents 84.13% of iliad's share capital.

As previously stated, at the end of the Offer period, if the number of shares not tendered to the Offer does not represent more than 10% of iliad's share capital and voting rights, HoldCo II will ask the AMF to launch a squeeze-out procedure.

The Offer Document and iliad's Response Document are available on the websites of iliad and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).