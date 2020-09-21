Iliad S A : French telecoms group Iliad plans to buy Poland's Play in $4.15 bln deal

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iliad plans to acquire
Polish mobile phone operator Play in a 3.5 billion
euros ($4.15 billion) deal, the French telecoms group said on
Monday, adding that it has secured a deal to buy 40% of the
firm's capital from key shareholders.
Iliad said in a statement it would launch a public offer at
39 zlotys per share, a 38.8% premium to Play stock's closing
price, valuing the Polish company at 2.2 billion euros ($2.61
billion).
Adding Play's 15 million subscribers, the combined group
would enjoy a strong base of 41 million subscribers in France,
Poland and Italy.
Iliad said the deal was in the interest of its shareholders
as it represents a unique opportunity to enter a major market
that is still growing.
It said the deal will be earnings-accretive from the first
year itself and said the acquisition will be financed by debt
and cash.
($1 = 3.7556 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8429 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)