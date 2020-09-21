Log in
Iliad S.A.    ILD   FR0004035913

ILIAD S.A.

(ILD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/21 02:11:57 am
167.75 EUR   -0.74%
01:50aFrench telecoms group Iliad plans to buy Poland's Play in $4.15 billion deal
RE
01:47aILIAD S A : French telecoms group Iliad plans to buy Poland's Play in $4.15 bln deal
RE
01:20aILIAD S A : Slide-Show
PU
Iliad S A : French telecoms group Iliad plans to buy Poland's Play in $4.15 bln deal

09/21/2020 | 01:47am EDT

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iliad plans to acquire Polish mobile phone operator Play in a 3.5 billion euros ($4.15 billion) deal, the French telecoms group said on Monday, adding that it has secured a deal to buy 40% of the firm's capital from key shareholders.

Iliad said in a statement it would launch a public offer at 39 zlotys per share, a 38.8% premium to Play stock's closing price, valuing the Polish company at 2.2 billion euros ($2.61 billion).

Adding Play's 15 million subscribers, the combined group would enjoy a strong base of 41 million subscribers in France, Poland and Italy.

Iliad said the deal was in the interest of its shareholders as it represents a unique opportunity to enter a major market that is still growing.

It said the deal will be earnings-accretive from the first year itself and said the acquisition will be financed by debt and cash.

($1 = 3.7556 zlotys)

($1 = 0.8429 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILIAD S.A. 0.27% 169 Real-time Quote.46.26%
PLAY COMMUNICATIONS S.A. 7.42% 28.1 End-of-day quote.-19.71%
