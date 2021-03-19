Iliad S A : Free 5G available in Paris as of today

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 19, 2021

Free 5G available in Paris as of today

Free is opening its 5G network in Paris today.

With some 200 sites expected to be authorized in the coming weeks, Free 5G will cover the whole of Paris.

Free is the only French operator to offer a mobile plan including 5G at no extra cost, with unlimited mobile data for Freebox subscribers.

With 7,044 active sites in France, Free now has the largest 5G mobile network in France, covering rural areas as well as towns and cities.

About Free

Free - an iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had over 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. Following the acquisition of Play - the leader in the Polish mobile market - iliad has become the sixth-largest mobile operator in Europe in terms of number of subscribers (excluding M2M).

