Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Iliad S.A.    ILD   FR0004035913

ILIAD S.A.

(ILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iliad S A : Free 5G available in Paris as of today

03/19/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 19, 2021

Free 5G available in Paris as of today

Free is opening its 5G network in Paris today.

With some 200 sites expected to be authorized in the coming weeks, Free 5G will cover the whole of Paris.

Free is the only French operator to offer a mobile plan including 5G at no extra cost, with unlimited mobile data for Freebox subscribers.

With 7,044 active sites in France, Free now has the largest 5G mobile network in France, covering rural areas as well as towns and cities.

Where can you get the new Free 5G Plan?

> On mobile.free.fr > In one of our 115 Free stores or at a Free Kiosk (see maphere)

To see Free's mobile network coverage map, go tomobile.free.fr/couverture/

About Free

Free - an iliad Group subsidiary - is the inventor of the Freebox, the first multiservice box on ADSL. Free is behind numerous innovations in the Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband access segment. Since January 2012, Free has brought mobile phone usage within everyone's reach with straightforward offerings at very attractive prices. As at December 31, 2020, Free had over 20 million subscribers in France (6.7 million Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband subscribers and 13.4 million mobile subscribers). On May 29, 2018, the Group launched its mobile network in Italy under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator, and had over 7.2 million subscribers at December 31, 2020. Following the acquisition of Play - the leader in the Polish mobile market - iliad has become the sixth-largest mobile operator in Europe in terms of number of subscribers (excluding M2M).

Follow us on:

Twitter Free

LinkedIn Free Groupe iliad

Free: the largest 5G network in Metropolitan France in terms of the number of 5G sites in service: 7,044 700 MHz/3.5 GHz sites (o/w 562 3.5 GHz sites) in Metropolitan France as at February 28, 2021 (see ARCEP's 5G rollout update dated March 16, 2021 onarcep.fr)

5G available in Metropolitan France in areas covered by the network subject to the use of a 5G phone (3.5 GHz and 700MHz currently in rollout phase). See mobile.free.fr for further information about coverage and compatible mobile phones.

Offer subject to terms and conditions. Free Mobile Plan (5G activation required through the online subscriber space): mobile data in Metropolitan France: for non-Freebox subscribers: 150 GB with a 5G or 4G mobile, 3GB in 3G with a 3G mobile; for Freebox subscribers: unlimited 5G and 4G/4G+ and 150 GB in 3G with a 5G mobile, unlimited 4G+/4G and 150 GB in 3G with a 4G+/4G mobile, 3 GB in 3G with a 3G mobile. Speeds reduced in excess of the 150 GB and 3 GB data allowances. SIM/eSIM: 10. Price for Freebox Pop subscribers: 10 per month reduction for one Free Mobile Plan. Price for other Freebox subscribers (other than Freebox Pop): 4 per month reduction for up to four Free Mobile Plans. Reductions only available for Freebox subscribers as part of a multi-line offer (same bank details and same address). Subscribers canceling their Freebox Pop/Freebox subscription will lose their reductions. Hands-free kit recommended.

Disclaimer

Iliad SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 18:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ILIAD S.A.
02:13pILIAD S A  : Free 5G available in Paris as of today
PU
03/16EUROPE : European stocks rise as upbeat forecast from Volkswagen spurs rally in ..
RE
03/16ILIAD S A  : FY20 Net Profit Slips to $501 Million; Shares Up 5%
MT
03/16European stocks rise as upbeat forecast from Volkswagen spurs rally in autos
RE
03/16BOUYGUES  : Iliad eyes fixed launch and profit in Italy this year
RE
03/15ILIAD S A  : FY 2020 Results Press Release
PU
03/15ILIAD S A  : FY 2020 Management Report & Analysis
PU
03/15ILIAD S A  : FY 2020 Results Slideshow
PU
03/15ILIAD S A  : FY 2020 Results webcast
PU
02/28GENDER EQUALITY INDEX : the iliad Group scores 90/100
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 724 M 6 815 M 6 815 M
Net income 2020 326 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2020 5 686 M 6 769 M 6 769 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 11 110 M 13 261 M 13 227 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 681
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart ILIAD S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iliad S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILIAD S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 189,29 €
Last Close Price 158,55 €
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer, Director & Senior VP
Nicolas Emmanuel Jaeger Group Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Niel Chairman & Senior Vice President
Virginie Calmels Independent Non-Executive Director
Orla Noonan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILIAD S.A.-5.68%12 856
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.11%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.86%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.66%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.04%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.11%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ