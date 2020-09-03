Iliad S A : ups subscriber goals on strong first-half

Sept 3 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad
on Thursday reported strong half-year results and revised up
some of its targets, helped by gains in fiber subscribers as
coronavirus-driven lockdowns drove up demand for connectivity.
In France, the country's second largest telecoms operator
raised its fiber subscription goals to 2.8 million by the end of
2020 - having reached its prior 2 million goal in May - and from
4.5 million to over 5 million by the end of 2024.
"We see the transition towards fiberoptics is accelerating,"
chief executive Thomas Reynaud told reporters.
Iliad added 65,000 new broadband subscribers and 80,000
mobile contracts in France in the second quarter.
Analysts at JP Morgan said secod quarter results were
materially ahead of expectations and the shares in the group,
controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel, were up 3% in
early trading.
In Italy, where Iliad launched its low-price mobile offer
two years ago, the group now plans to launch fixed broadband by
2021.
With almost 6.3 million mobile subscribers in Italy at the
end of June, Iliad said it now has an 8% market share in the
country as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) losses
edged closer to breakeven.
The group's half-year revenue rose 1.8% to 2.5 billion euros
($2.95 billion), bringing its EBITDAaL up 9.4% to 876 million
euros.
Iliad, which confirmed most of its mid-term objectives,
estimated that the coronavirus pandemic had shaved around 20
million euros from its second-quarter, while lockdowns could
slow network rollouts and cause component shortages.
($1 = 0.8476 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)