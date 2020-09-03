Iliad S A : ups subscriber goals on strong first-half

Sept 3 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad on Thursday reported strong half-year results and revised up some of its targets, helped by gains in fiber subscribers as coronavirus-driven lockdowns drove up demand for connectivity.

In France, the country's second largest telecoms operator raised its fiber subscription goals to 2.8 million by the end of 2020 - having reached its prior 2 million goal in May - and from 4.5 million to over 5 million by the end of 2024.

"We see the transition towards fiberoptics is accelerating," chief executive Thomas Reynaud told reporters.

Iliad added 65,000 new broadband subscribers and 80,000 mobile contracts in France in the second quarter.

Analysts at JP Morgan said secod quarter results were materially ahead of expectations and the shares in the group, controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel, were up 3% in early trading.

In Italy, where Iliad launched its low-price mobile offer two years ago, the group now plans to launch fixed broadband by 2021.

With almost 6.3 million mobile subscribers in Italy at the end of June, Iliad said it now has an 8% market share in the country as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) losses edged closer to breakeven.

The group's half-year revenue rose 1.8% to 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion), bringing its EBITDAaL up 9.4% to 876 million euros.

Iliad, which confirmed most of its mid-term objectives, estimated that the coronavirus pandemic had shaved around 20 million euros from its second-quarter, while lockdowns could slow network rollouts and cause component shortages.

($1 = 0.8476 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)