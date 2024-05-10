Ilika plc is a United Kingdom-based developer of solid-state battery (SSB) technology designed to meet the specific demands of a range of applications in medical technology, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics. It focuses on developing intellectual property (IP), manufacture and license solid state batteries for markets that cannot be addressed with conventional batteries due to their safety, charge rates, energy density and life limits. It has two product lines: miniature Stereax SSBs for powering medical devices and industrial wireless sensors in specialist environments, and large format Goliath SSBs for EVs and cordless appliances. Stereax enables disruptive product designers looking for a long life (1000s recharges), low leakage (nA) and miniature power source with a rectangular form factor similar to ICs. Miniature Stereax batteries can enable solutions in a form factor not achievable with conventional lithium-ion batteries.