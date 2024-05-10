Ilika PLC - Romsey, England-based solid-state battery technology company - Raises GBP1.7 million via placing at 28 pence each. Also plans to raise GBP1.7 million via an open offer at the same price. Proceeds will be utilised to drive Ilika's roadmap for its Goliath solid-state battery projects.

Current stock price: 29.00 pence

12-month change: down 40%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

