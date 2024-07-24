Ilirija dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in the tourist industry. The Company operates four hotels, including four-star: Hotel Ilirija with 355 beds, Hotel Kornati with 220 beds and Hotel Villa Donat with 142 beds, and a three-star Hotel Adriatic with 215 beds. Its offer also includes Marina Kornati Restaurant, A'La Carte Restaurant, Konoba Raznjevic Restaurant, wellness and beauty center Salvia and an aquatic center. The Company also manages a marina. In addition, the Company provides a number of activities: beach volleyball, football, handball, basketball, diving, sailing, Jet Ski, cycling, horse riding and archery, trekking, rafting, paragliding, mini golf, tennis, swimming school, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 11 wholly owned subsidiaries. Arsenal Holdings doo held a 75.64% stake in Ilirija dd.