  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Ilirija d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILRA   HRILRARA0009

ILIRIJA D.D.

(ILRA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-27
26.00 EUR   +3.09%
05:10aIlirija D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,55 per share
PU
04:50aIlirija D D : Assembly conclusion 21.04.2023.
PU
02/24Ilirija d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ilirija d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,55 per share

04/21/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - ILRA
In language English
Short content

due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,55 per share

Publish date 21.04.2023. 10:53
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved ILRA
Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ilirija dd published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ILIRIJA D.D.
05:10aIlirija D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in am..
PU
04:50aIlirija D D : Assembly conclusion 21.04.2023.
PU
02/24Ilirija d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/24Ilirija d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Ilirija d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
2022Ilirija D D : Ažurirano izvješće 11/08/2022
PU
2022Ilirija d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
2022Ilirija d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Ilirija D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in th..
PU
2022Ilirija D D : Assembly call correction 12.04.2022.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 196 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 7,10 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 478 M 68,5 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart ILIRIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Ilirija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 198,85 HRK
Average target price 216,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
Managers and Directors
Goran Ranjevic President-Management Board
Goran Medic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ante Mikulic Manager-Hotel Operations
Jasmina Kula Stojanov Head-Communications, Investor & Public Relations
David Anthony Tudorovic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILIRIJA D.D.2.86%69
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED13.65%15 349
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.4.04%7 846
WHITBREAD PLC19.77%7 737
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.00%6 527
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-3.59%5 927
