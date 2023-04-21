|
Ilirija d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,55 per share
due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,55 per share
Publish date
21.04.2023. 10:53
Securities involved
ILRA
|Sales 2023
|
196 M
27,7 M
27,7 M
|Net income 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
7,10 M
1,01 M
1,01 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-
|Yield 2023
|1,76%
|Capitalization
|
478 M
68,5 M
67,7 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,48x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|311
|Free-Float
|24,3%
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|198,85 HRK
|Average target price
|216,00 HRK
|Spread / Average Target
|8,63%