Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ilkka Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILKKA1   FI0009800197

ILKKA OYJ

(ILKKA1)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  07:15:44 2023-03-08 am EST
4.460 EUR    0.00%
12:01pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2023
GL
12:00pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2023
AQ
03/09Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 March 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2023

03/10/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date10 March 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,200
Average price/share, EUR3.8234
Total cost, EUR4,588.08


The company holds a total of 73,369 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 10 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment


All news about ILKKA OYJ
12:01pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2023
GL
12:00pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 10 March 2023
AQ
03/09Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 March 2023
GL
03/09Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 March 2023
AQ
03/08Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 8 March 2023
GL
03/07Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 7 March 2023
GL
03/06Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 6 March 2023
GL
03/06Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 6 March 2023
AQ
03/06Finland's Betolar COO to Exit by Early June
MT
03/03Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 3 March 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 99,8 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 522
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ILKKA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ilkka Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,83 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olli-Pekka Pirhonen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Seija Peitso Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timo Jaakko Antero Aukia Member-Supervisory Board
Lasse Tapani Hautala Independent Director
Tapio Juhani Savola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILKKA OYJ-4.70%106
NEWS CORPORATION-10.49%9 402
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY15.59%6 028
REWORLD MEDIA-4.65%326
REACH PLC-12.93%312
D. B. CORP LIMITED-18.57%218