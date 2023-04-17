Advanced search
  5. Ilkka Oyj
    ILKKA1   FI0009800197

ILKKA OYJ

(ILKKA1)
04:15:21 2023-04-17 am EDT
4.320 EUR    0.00%
12:01pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 17 April 2023
GL
12:00pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 17 April 2023
AQ
04/14Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 14 April 2023
GL
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 17 April 2023

04/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 April 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 17 April 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date17 April 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 446
Average price/share, EUR3.9458
Total cost, EUR1,759.83


The company holds a total of 88,358 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 17 April 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 58,9 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
Net income 2023 3,30 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
Net cash 2023 38,8 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 5,10%
Capitalization 101 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 55,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,92 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target -5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olli-Pekka Pirhonen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Seija Peitso Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timo Jaakko Antero Aukia Member-Supervisory Board
Lasse Tapani Hautala Independent Director
Tapio Juhani Savola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILKKA OYJ-7.69%111
NEWS CORPORATION-4.40%10 023
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY22.86%6 566
REWORLD MEDIA-2.24%353
REACH PLC-19.35%302
D. B. CORP LIMITED-14.51%229
