  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ilkka Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILKKA1   FI0009800197

ILKKA OYJ

(ILKKA1)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:04:07 2023-03-23 am EDT
4.400 EUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 23 March 2023

03/23/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 23 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date23 March 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,000
Average price/share, EUR3.8145
Total cost, EUR3,814.50


The company holds a total of 82,040 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 23 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 127x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 98,9 M 107 M 107 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 522
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ILKKA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ilkka Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,80 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olli-Pekka Pirhonen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Seija Peitso Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timo Jaakko Antero Aukia Member-Supervisory Board
Lasse Tapani Hautala Independent Director
Tapio Juhani Savola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILKKA OYJ-5.98%107
NEWS CORPORATION-13.02%9 119
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY16.24%6 212
REWORLD MEDIA-11.36%309
REACH PLC-20.08%294
D. B. CORP LIMITED-18.93%215
