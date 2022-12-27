Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ilkka Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILKKA1   FI0009800197

ILKKA OYJ

(ILKKA1)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:58 2022-12-27 am EST
4.160 EUR   -7.56%
12:00pIlkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 27 December 2022
AQ
12/23Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 23 December 2022
GL
12/23Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 23 December 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 27 December 2022

12/27/2022 | 12:01pm EST
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 27 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date27 December 2022
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,400
Average price/share, EUR3.6197
Total cost, EUR5,067.58


The company holds a total of 19,308 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 27 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 121x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 96,0 M 102 M 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 522
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ILKKA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ilkka Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,63 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olli-Pekka Pirhonen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Seija Peitso Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timo Jaakko Antero Aukia Member-Supervisory Board
Lasse Tapani Hautala Independent Director
Tapio Juhani Savola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILKKA OYJ-14.81%102
NEWS CORPORATION-17.93%10 591
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-31.59%5 465
REACH PLC-66.41%357
REWORLD MEDIA-24.90%332
D. B. CORP LIMITED27.57%255