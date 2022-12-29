ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 29 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 29 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 29 December 2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 1,400 Average price/share, EUR 3.6089 Total cost, EUR 5,052.46



The company holds a total of 21,635 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 29 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.



On behalf of Ilkka Oyj



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com





