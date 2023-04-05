ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 April 2023 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 April 2023
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|5 April 2023
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2
|Amount, shares
|332
|Average price/share, EUR
|3.7944
|Total cost, EUR
|1,259.74
The company holds a total of 85,527 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 April 2023.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
www.ilkka.com