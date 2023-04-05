Advanced search
04/04Finns head into NATO welcoming sense of support
RE
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 April 2023

04/05/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 April 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 April 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date5 April 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 332
Average price/share, EUR3.7944
Total cost, EUR1,259.74


The company holds a total of 85,527 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 April 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 99,7 M 109 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 55,8%
Managers and Directors
Olli-Pekka Pirhonen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Seija Peitso Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timo Jaakko Antero Aukia Member-Supervisory Board
Lasse Tapani Hautala Independent Director
Tapio Juhani Savola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILKKA OYJ-6.41%109
NEWS CORPORATION-4.84%9 983
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY19.10%6 394
REWORLD MEDIA-2.93%344
REACH PLC-23.76%287
D. B. CORP LIMITED-15.08%227
