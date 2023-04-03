Advanced search
    ILKKA2   FI0009800205

ILKKA OYJ

(ILKKA2)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:17:05 2023-04-03 am EDT
3.650 EUR   -3.95%
Finnish centre-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

04/03/2023 | 06:49am EDT
Finland's Prime Minister Marin attends the Social Democratic Party's parliamentary election event in Helsinki

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Outgoing Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was left to consider her future after she conceded defeat in a tight parliamentary election on Sunday that handed her centre-right rival Petteri Orpo the right to try and form a coalition.

Despite gaining three seats, Marin's left wing Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third with 43 of parliament's 200 seats behind Orpo's centre-right National Coalition Party with 48 seats and the nationalist Finns on 46.

That leaves Orpo with an uneasy choice of whether to court Marin's SDP, whose economic policy he wants to replace, or Riikka Purra's nationalists, whose climate-sceptic, eurosceptic and anti-immigration views he opposes.

"Orpo has two options: a right-wing government together with the Finns Party in which case he would struggle to find enough (smaller) allies," said Emilia Palonen, a senior researcher in political science at the University of Helsinki.

"The other option is an alliance (with SDP) and certainly Sanna Marin is ready to negotiate for that," with her party keen to defend public services and to make sure promised cuts are not excessive, she said.

If Marin, the world's youngest prime minister when she took office aged 34 in 2019, ends up outside of government, she may shift focus to a top job in Brussels, such as the 'Spitzenkandidat', the lead candidate of the European Social Democrats to head the European Commission, Palonen said.

LIKELY NEXT PRIME MINISTER

In the run-up to the election, Orpo campaigned to "fix Finland" and its economy, vowing to curb spending and stop the rise of public debt, which has reached just over 70% of GDP since Marin took office in 2019.

In turn, Marin's Social Democrats rallied voters to support them in their defence of the Nordic welfare model of cradle-to-grave services from free education and affordable healthcare to decent pensions, against Orpo's spending cuts.

While a coalition bridging the left-right divide would not be a first of the kind in Finland, Orpo and Marin might struggle to agree on a joint programme for the economy, said Ilkka Ruostetsaari, professor in political science.

"In the debates these parties' goals were very far apart from each other and that gives a challenging starting point for the coalition talks," he said.

During Marin's time as prime minister, Finland faced coronavirus lockdowns, the energy crisis and soaring consumer price inflation, and the country is expected to undergo a mild recession this year.

    "I think it's the challenging couple of years we have behind us now, I guess people want to see change of any sort and that might explain the result maybe a little bit," 26-year-old architect Maija Simoska told Reuters in Helsinki on Monday.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tom Little in Helsinki, editing by Terje Solsvik and Conor Humphries)

By Anne Kauranen


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 127x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 101 M 109 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ILKKA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ilkka Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILKKA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,80 €
Average target price 3,70 €
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olli-Pekka Pirhonen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy CEO
Seija Peitso Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timo Jaakko Antero Aukia Member-Supervisory Board
Lasse Tapani Hautala Independent Director
Tapio Juhani Savola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILKKA OYJ5.56%109
NEWS CORPORATION-5.11%9 958
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY19.78%6 401
REWORLD MEDIA-3.61%338
REACH PLC-20.82%295
D. B. CORP LIMITED-20.92%211
