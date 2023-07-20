(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Thursday together with Illa Spa that the sale by the former to the latter of the entire share capital of Aeternum Srl, a limited liability company into which - on July 13 - the business unit consisting of the complex of assets functional to the procurement, distribution and marketing of Aeternum-branded products had been contributed.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Thursday in the green by 2.7 percent to EUR0.30 per share, Illa's stock in the red by 15 percent to EUR0.05 per share.

