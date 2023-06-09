Advanced search
    ILLA   IT0005536559

ILLA S.P.A.

(ILLA)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.2300 EUR    0.00%
01:16aILLA stipulates deed of purchase of Giannini brand
AN
06/08ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Illa soars; Fenix on bottom
AN
05/08European indices up timidly in mid-session
AN
ILLA stipulates deed of purchase of Giannini brand

06/09/2023 | 01:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - ILLA Spa on Thursday evening announced that it has entered into a deed of purchase from "Industrie & Design S.r.l. in judicial liquidation, formerly Carlo Giannini S.p.A." of the business branch of the historic Giannini brand.

"It is recalled how the "Giannini" business branch operates in the field of production of quality household items destined for the retail sector, with the production of the "Giannina" coffee maker, which still features a closing device, which requires special skills in manufacturing and makes it, therefore, a unique product, different from other coffee makers and appreciated on the market," the company statement read.

ILLA closed Thursday's session in the green by more than 25 percent at EUR0.23 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ILLA S.P.A. 25.68% 0.23 Real-time Quote.-23.33%
ILLA S.P.A. AZIONI NOM. O.N. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 24,5 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 2,64%
Technical analysis trends ILLA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierpaolo Marziali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Vittorio Moneta Chairman
Gianni Coriani Independent Director
Castelli Luciano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLA S.P.A.7,566.67%0
RATIONAL AG14.77%7 687
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-10.23%3 242
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-4.21%2 206
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.41.56%1 858
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-0.47%1 417
