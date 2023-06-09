ILLA stipulates deed of purchase of Giannini brand

(Alliance News) - ILLA Spa on Thursday evening announced that it has entered into a deed of purchase from "Industrie & Design S.r.l. in judicial liquidation, formerly Carlo Giannini S.p.A." of the business branch of the historic Giannini brand.

"It is recalled how the "Giannini" business branch operates in the field of production of quality household items destined for the retail sector, with the production of the "Giannina" coffee maker, which still features a closing device, which requires special skills in manufacturing and makes it, therefore, a unique product, different from other coffee makers and appreciated on the market," the company statement read.

ILLA closed Thursday's session in the green by more than 25 percent at EUR0.23 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

