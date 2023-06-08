Advanced search
    ILLA   IT0005536559

ILLA S.P.A.

(ILLA)
06:23:09 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.2160 EUR   +18.03%
07:32aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Illa soars; Fenix on bottom
AN
05/08European indices up timidly in mid-session
AN
05/08Mib up slightly with MPS on top
AN
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Illa soars; Fenix on bottom

06/08/2023 | 07:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Illa does best of all and in an 18% sprint takes the top spot at EUR0.21 per share. The stock has risen 110% in the last thirty days, but has left 27% on the parterre in the last six months and 97% in the last twelve months.

----------

Italia Independent also does well, up 6.1 percent. The stock continues the positive performance of the last month, in which it gained 279%, and the last year, in which it rose 560%. The stock has given up, however, 10% over the past year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Fenix Entertainment gives up 6.3% to EUR0.07 per share. The stock reports a negative performance over the year, which has seen it leave 69% on the parterre in the last thirty days, 94% in the last six months, and 99% in the last twelve months.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A. -9.38% 0.0725 Real-time Quote.-96.55%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.85% 27286.05 Delayed Quote.14.12%
ILLA S.P.A. 18.03% 0.216 Real-time Quote.6,000.00%
ILLA S.P.A. AZIONI NOM. O.N. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP S.P.A. 6.13% 0.865 Real-time Quote.579.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 24,5 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,04 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 2,64%
Chart ILLA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Illa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierpaolo Marziali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Vittorio Moneta Chairman
Gianni Coriani Independent Director
Castelli Luciano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLA S.P.A.6,000.00%0
RATIONAL AG13.78%7 687
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-11.85%3 242
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-4.10%2 206
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.42.08%1 858
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-2.29%1 417
