ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Illa soars; Fenix on bottom

The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Illa does best of all and in an 18% sprint takes the top spot at EUR0.21 per share. The stock has risen 110% in the last thirty days, but has left 27% on the parterre in the last six months and 97% in the last twelve months.

Italia Independent also does well, up 6.1 percent. The stock continues the positive performance of the last month, in which it gained 279%, and the last year, in which it rose 560%. The stock has given up, however, 10% over the past year.

LOSERS

Fenix Entertainment gives up 6.3% to EUR0.07 per share. The stock reports a negative performance over the year, which has seen it leave 69% on the parterre in the last thirty days, 94% in the last six months, and 99% in the last twelve months.

