Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Illa S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILLA   IT0005316705

ILLA S.P.A.

(ILLA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:30 2023-03-10 am EST
0.001000 EUR    0.00%
03:16aNOI member challenges resolutions for an Illa POC reserved for Negma
AN
03/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Visibilia drops after hearing; Illa goes up
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOI member challenges resolutions for an Illa POC reserved for Negma

03/13/2023 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Illa Spa has announced that shareholder NOI Srl has challenged all resolutions of the Feb. 22 shareholders' meeting, whereby shareholders decided to initiate the approval of a EUR21.0 million convertible bond reserved for Negma Group Investment Ltd.

The shareholders had also rejected proposals by some shareholders to instruct the board of directors not to implement the remaining tranche of the POC cum warrant for EUR3.3 million plus EUR975,000 to service the conversion of the warrants associated with the bonds free of charge, and to bring liability action against all seven members of the board of directors, with their removal and subsequent appointment of the new board.

The invalidity of the resolutions, with a consequential and generic claim for damages, according to NOI was due to an alleged irregular constitution of the meeting due to the erroneous allocation of shares to Negma during the conversion of the convertible bonds held by it, an alleged failure to comply with the procedure for transactions with related parties, and an alleged existence of a conflict of interest on the part of Negma, as well as a hypothetical abuse of majority.

The directors, contrary to the allegations made by the shareholder NOI, stress that "all of the challenged resolutions, and in particular those approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, were taken in the company's exclusive and primary interest, due to its immediate liquidity needs and, therefore, to safeguard business continuity, as well as to carry out operational investments and possible growth operations, including external lines, considered essential by the board of directors," the board members explain.

"The company, pointing out the fundamental importance of what has been resolved, already at a first examination of the appeal considers unfounded and in part even specious the reasons put forward by the shareholder NOI, specifying that it has promptly instructed its lawyers to resist the aforementioned judicial initiative to protect its own interests and those of its shareholders."

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILLA S.P.A. 0.00% 0.001 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.74% 1103.11 Real-time Quote.1.02%
All news about ILLA S.P.A.
03:16aNOI member challenges resolutions for an Illa POC reserved for Negma
AN
03/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Visibilia drops after heari..
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
03/09Illa will kick off the share grouping process
AN
03/06Negma underwrites first tranche of Illa's EUR21 million POC
AN
03/02ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Illa flies again; Erfo also..
AN
03/01European stock exchanges up after manufacturing PMI data
AN
03/01Mib up with Moncler; Officina Stellare flies.
AN
02/28ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Websolute the best; Illa on..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,5 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,02 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 3,33%
Chart ILLA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Illa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierpaolo Marziali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Vittorio Moneta Chairman
Gianni Coriani Independent Director
Castelli Luciano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLA S.P.A.0.00%0
RATIONAL AG4.32%7 021
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.1.15%3 829
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-9.36%2 100
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.15.55%1 709
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.12.80%1 520