(Alliance News) - Illa Spa announced Friday that it has received a request for conversion of two bonds from Negma Group Investment Ltd.

The bonds are part of the third tranche of the convertible bond underwritten by Negma and have a total equivalent value of EUR20,000. The conversion price was EUR0.02 per share, and this conversion entitles Negma to subscribe for 1.0 million new shares in the company.

As part of the third tranche, 58 bonds remain to be converted, with a total value of EUR580,000.

Illa's stock closed Friday down 13 percent at EUR0.0270 per share.

