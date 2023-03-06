Negma underwrites first tranche of Illa's EUR21 million POC

(Alliance News) - Illa Spa reported that Negma Group Investment Ltd has subscribed for the first tranche of the EUR21.0 million convertible bond cum warrant of PMI.

Negma subscribed to the first tranche, consisting of 75 bonds with a face value of EUR10,000 each, for a total value of EUR750,000, and was settled in cash for the amount of EUR500,000 while the remaining amount of EUR250,000, related to the commitment fee, was settled through the issuance of bonds.

Coupled with the 75 bonds, 500.0 million warrants were also issued, entitling the holder to subscribe for an equal number of ordinary shares, at an exercise price of EUR0.001 each, amounting to a total consideration of EUR500,000. The exercise price was calculated by truncating the average VWAP of the last 15 days of EUR0.0014 by one thousandth.

The previous convertible bond with a total resolved amount of EUR3.3 million cum warrant reserved for subscription to Negma was fully subscribed and saw the conversion of the full face amount of both the first, second, third tranche and the entire fourth tranche, as well as part of the fifth tranche for a total amount converted into shares of EUR2.9 million. Thus, EUR180,000 remains to be converted.

Illa's stock is on par at EUR0.0015 per share.

