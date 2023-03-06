Advanced search
    ILLA   IT0005316705

ILLA S.P.A.

(ILLA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:31:21 2023-03-06 am EST
0.001500 EUR    0.00%
06:22aNegma underwrites first tranche of Illa's EUR21 million POC
AN
03/02ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Illa flies again; Erfo also does well
AN
03/01European stock exchanges up after manufacturing PMI data
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Negma underwrites first tranche of Illa's EUR21 million POC

03/06/2023 | 06:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Illa Spa reported that Negma Group Investment Ltd has subscribed for the first tranche of the EUR21.0 million convertible bond cum warrant of PMI.

Negma subscribed to the first tranche, consisting of 75 bonds with a face value of EUR10,000 each, for a total value of EUR750,000, and was settled in cash for the amount of EUR500,000 while the remaining amount of EUR250,000, related to the commitment fee, was settled through the issuance of bonds.

Coupled with the 75 bonds, 500.0 million warrants were also issued, entitling the holder to subscribe for an equal number of ordinary shares, at an exercise price of EUR0.001 each, amounting to a total consideration of EUR500,000. The exercise price was calculated by truncating the average VWAP of the last 15 days of EUR0.0014 by one thousandth.

The previous convertible bond with a total resolved amount of EUR3.3 million cum warrant reserved for subscription to Negma was fully subscribed and saw the conversion of the full face amount of both the first, second, third tranche and the entire fourth tranche, as well as part of the fifth tranche for a total amount converted into shares of EUR2.9 million. Thus, EUR180,000 remains to be converted.

Illa's stock is on par at EUR0.0015 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 24,5 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,04 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 3,33%
Chart ILLA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Illa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierpaolo Marziali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Vittorio Moneta Chairman
Gianni Coriani Independent Director
Castelli Luciano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLA S.P.A.-50.00%0
RATIONAL AG8.29%7 243
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.13.80%4 318
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-11.62%2 053
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.29.91%1 926
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.19.33%1 611