3Q21 Results presentation script

Corrado Passera - CEO Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Here with me I have: Francesco Mele, CFO & Head of Central Function

Enrico Fagioli, Head of Growth Credit Division

Andrea Clamer, Head of Distressed Credit Division

Carlo Panella, Head of Direct Banking Division * * * Q3 was another strong quarter, and all our new initiatives are advancing according to plan. We are well on the way to delivering our short and medium term targets. Let's move to Slide 2. Slide 2 - 9M21: very strong results Based on a nine-month period, our operating profit tripled from €28mln to €77mln.

nine-month period, our operating profit tripled from €28mln to €77mln. Net profit continues to grow quarter by quarter: we reported approximately €19mln in Q3, advancing further versus 2Q, which benefited from a particularly remarkable profit from closed positions

This brings our nine-month bottom line to over €46mln

nine-month bottom line to over €46mln Our balance sheet is extremely solid with CET1 surpassing 20% and over €1bn of available liquidity

Finally, our ROE reached 9% on the nine months annualised On the following Slide, a few important messages. Slide 3 - FY21 targets led by strong overall performance First: revenue Revenue posted a strong 49% progression in Q3 versus the same period last year, driven by recurring business. Notably, as various new initiatives gained traction - for example, Capital markets, SGR, and the Ecobonus - our revenue mix has become increasingly balanced, with non-interest income components accounting for nearly 50% of the total. Second: operating leverage Our Cost income ratio keeps decreasing and reached 56% in Q3 notwithstanding the investment in new initiatives. At least €15mln worth of operating costs relate to activities and projects that will start producing revenue, as planned, starting from next year. By 2021 the construction of the bank will be complete. From 2022, the operating leverage will become much more visible as the dynamic of revenue and costs will diverge significantly, and all the investments will start 2

to pay off. Our digital DNA and advanced IT platform empowers scalability of operations and creates a strong competitive advantage. Third: quality of our business A 0.5% Gross organic NPE ratio on all the new business we have developed is the best evidence of the quality of our loan portfolio. Even if we add the legacy book of the small bank we bought when we first began, to speed up the licence process, the NPE ratio reaches only 2.5%. Also, the quality of our Distressed Credit portfolio confirmed to be excellent, with strong cash flows generating returns above our initial expectations. Over on Slide 4, let's look at some data on business origination. Slide 4 - Solid business origination In Q3 our Growth Credit Division generated almost €160mln between loans and investments to Italian SME's with a strong contribution from all segments, and a further €111mln in October. We completed a few important Turnaround deals, and we see a vibrant pipeline ahead for the whole Division: we already agreed €108mln of loans, ready to be disbursed in the following weeks, and there is a robust pipeline worth €136mln. 70% of the new lending in Q3 enjoys public guarantees with a significant effect on our profitability. As of today, nearly half of our loan portfolio is guaranteed. Factoring recorded a strong turnover exceeding €250mln. Over 60% of outstanding positions at the end of September were covered by this scheme by specialised insurance Companies Enrico will provide details in a short while. As anticipated, transactions in distressed loans remained moderate during Q3 following the extension of payment holiday schemes to the end of December. Against this unexpected development, our Distressed Credit Division fared well, thanks to our specialisation in some very attractive segments, namely Energy and Real Estate. We are the leader in these segments where we see lower competition, higher returns and enormous areas for growth. Starting from August, the distressed credit market has picked up steam and we are currently working on a very robust pipeline of over €300mln worth of potential deals. We expect momentum in distressed credit transactions to continue into 2022, and we will use our strong capital and liquidity position to capture it. Andrea will provide further details on this topic later. Alongside good results, we also made significant progress on the strategic initiatives we presented in our Strategic Plan. Let's move to Slide 5 and take a better look. Slide 5 - New initiatives on track Starting with HYPE. HYPE has consolidated its leadership as a fintech challenger in the domestic market. In nine months, HYPE opened 200 thousand new accounts, bringing the total number of customers to 1.5 million, and the number of monthly transactions increased by nearly 50% on a year-on-year basis. In September, HYPE launched new Open banking tools and a number of new products, becoming a real Money Management Hub. This launch will further accelerate HYPE's growth strategy and profit generation capability, turning the company profitable by 2023. 3

B-ILTY B-ILTY is a paradigm shift in small corporates lending. We are creating the first fully-fledged direct bank, designed around their needs, and using the best technology. BILTY will profoundly change the way small corporates use banking services. In just a few months we developed a good part of the IT engines and the marketing structures, and we have already reached the testing phase for the first lending facility. We confirm B-ILTY will be launched at the beginning of 2022. Neprix Sales With its six online auction portals, 900 thousand registered users and 19 million visits in 9 months, neprix sales is already a leader in remarketing services of "judicial" real estate assets - a market worth €7bn. We are getting ready to elevate the game to a whole new level by entering the "free" Real Estate market - a much bigger addressable market - with an innovative digital offering. We will present the new platform in 1Q22. Slide 6 - Targets confirmed We met a few months ago to present our new Strategic Plan for the period 2021-25. Our target is to achieve significant profitability already in 2021 and to further strengthen it over time. We are aiming for an ROE of 10% already for this year, growing to 15% in 2023 and to a further 20% in 2025. All with a contained risk profile. The first nine months of 2021 are in line. We completed, as planned, the capital increase reserved to the ION Group and several important areas of potential synergies with the new shareholder are presently under study. The IT licensing has begun it will generate an income of €90mln in the next five years, about €4.3mln every quarter. In Q3 we started booking this income and we will register a total of €9mln in 2021, less than the €18mln previously expected for the current financial year. Nevertheless, we confirm this year's profit guidance between €60 and €70mln. I will now leave it to Francesco. * * * 4

Francesco Mele - CFO & Head of Central Functions Slide 8 - 3Q21 heading for FY21 profit guidance Thank you Corrado and good morning, everyone. As Corrado mentioned, this has been another good quarter

Let's move to Slide 8

3Q operating performance was driven by solid recurring revenue, up 49% y/y with a balanced contribution from net interest and non-interest income, which I remind you is one of the targets of the business plan

non-interest income, which I remind you is one of the targets of the business plan Net interest income was affected by robust Growth Credit origination on one side and soft trend in the distressed credit market and the cost of anticipating the Tier 2 issuance on the other side

Progression in commissions was remarkable - up over 200% y/y - thanks to business origination and contribution from recently launched businesses (such as the Ecobonus and capital markets)

The Distressed Credit Division confirmed its strong recurring profitability mostly through profit from closed positions and cash credit revaluations

All in all, we confirm the profit guidance for FY21 including a €9mln pre-tax contribution from the ION licence agreement

pre-tax contribution from the ION licence agreement Let's now look at the figures. Slide 9 - Steadily growing balance sheet … starting from the balance sheet on Slide 9 …

Liquidity increased to €1.1bn between cash, net adjusted interbank position and liquidity buffers in anticipation of the investment pick-up expected in 4Q21

pick-up expected in 4Q21 Turning to business volumes, customer loans are up 6% q/q driven by Growth Credit - up 16% q/q - with Distressed Credit investments substantially stable in the context of a lower supply

Tax assets from the so-called Ecobonus increased to €62mln. We expect to fully use them to offset tax payments

so-called Ecobonus increased to €62mln. We expect to fully use them to offset tax payments Switching to liabilities, retail and corporate funding grew to €2.5bn, driven by our digital platform illimitybank.com

Wholesale funding benefitted from the €200mln Tier 2 bond issued in July

Finally, CET1 capital increased to €625mln due to ION's capital injection and quarterly profit. RWA are down 2% to €3.1bn due to RWA optimisation. Slide 10 - Significant profit progression Moving to profit and loss on Slide 10 … where we can see a robust progression in profitability across all business lines leading to our best net quarterly result of almost €19mln

Net interest income remained largely stable in 3Q, with interest expenses from Tier 2 offsetting strong volume origination in Growth Credit 5

