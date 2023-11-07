(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Nov. 6, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace raises short position on BPER Bank to 0.83% from 0.77%

Balyasny Asset Management initiates short position on DiaSorin to 0.55%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

GSA Capital Partners revises short position on illimity Bank to 0.59% from 0.6%

WorldQuant revises short position on illimity Bank to 0.47% from 0.5%

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.49% from 0.53%

JPMorgan Asset Management revises short position on Seco to 1.29% from 1.34%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

ActusRayPartners raises short position on doValue to 0.6% from 0.5%

