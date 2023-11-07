(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Nov. 6, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Marshall Wace raises short position on BPER Bank to 0.83% from 0.77%
----------
Balyasny Asset Management initiates short position on DiaSorin to 0.55%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
GSA Capital Partners revises short position on illimity Bank to 0.59% from 0.6%
----------
WorldQuant revises short position on illimity Bank to 0.47% from 0.5%
----------
Citadel Advisors revises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.49% from 0.53%
----------
JPMorgan Asset Management revises short position on Seco to 1.29% from 1.34%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
ActusRayPartners raises short position on doValue to 0.6% from 0.5%
----------
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.