illimity Bank SpA is an Italy-based bank, which operates also under the brand Banca Interprovinciale. The Bank provides products and services through three segments: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Corporate Non Performing Loans (NPLs) and Individuals and Families. The SME segment aims at Italian small and medium-sized enterprises characterized by limited access to credit providing factoring and services for both performing and non-performing companies. The Corporate NPLs segment operates by acquiring portfolios or funding the acquisition thereof by other investors, or directly managing the loans. The Individuals and Families segment covers a range of direct banking services, such as current accounts, debit and credit cards and advanced payment systems, deposit account, loans, mortgages and insurance, among others. The Bank is active locally.

Sector Banks