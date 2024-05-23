(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 22:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management raises short position on DiaSorin to 0.72% from 0.6%
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Saipem to 0.61% from 0.55%
BlackRock Investment Management files short position on Telecom Italia to 0.8% from 0.79%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.61% from 0.5%
Boldhaven Management cuts short position on Sanlorenzo to 0.59% from 0.68%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on IGD SIIQ to 0.48% from 0.58%
Citadel Advisors files short position on illimity Bank to 0.5% from 0.49%
Marshall Wace raises short position on illimity Bank to 0.7% from 0.62%
