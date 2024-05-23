(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 22:

FTSE MIB

Millennium International Management raises short position on DiaSorin to 0.72% from 0.6%

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Saipem to 0.61% from 0.55%

BlackRock Investment Management files short position on Telecom Italia to 0.8% from 0.79%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.61% from 0.5%

Boldhaven Management cuts short position on Sanlorenzo to 0.59% from 0.68%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors cuts short position on IGD SIIQ to 0.48% from 0.58%

Citadel Advisors files short position on illimity Bank to 0.5% from 0.49%

Marshall Wace raises short position on illimity Bank to 0.7% from 0.62%

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

