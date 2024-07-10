Is pleased to invite you to the

illimity 2Q24 & 1H24 Results Presentation

Live Audio Webcast & Conference call

Thursday, 8 August 2024 - 09:00 a.m. CET

Speakers:

Corrado Passera - Chief Executive Officer

Silvia Benzi - Chief Financial Officer

INFO:

Access to the conference call via the following link:

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE PRESENTATION

Access via audio webcast:https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/illimity240808.html

A copy of the presentation will be available on the company website www.illimity.comat the Investor Relations Section shortly before the beginning of the conference, which will be webcast live and available on the same Section.

For further information please contact:

Fabio Pelati

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +39 335 7853370

Email: fabio.pelati@illimity.com