2Q24 & 1H24 Consolidated Results

8th August 2024

Key highlights

Corrado Passera, CEO

1H24 results: Core business drives profitability with solid capital and liquidity

1H24 net profit at €23mln

+43% Y/Y excluding extraordinary IT platform revenue booked in 1H23

NET PROFIT

€mln

Annual trend

2Q24 net profit at €12.2mln (+13% Q/Q)

€16.8mln (+56% Q/Q), excluding DGS contribution booked in 2Q1

CIB profitability growth continued

with PBT +26% Q/Q and +35% Y/Y

Extraordinary IT platform revenue

52.2

36.1

16.1

23.0

+43%

Specialised Credit Division activity accelerated

with business origination in asset-based financing +79% Q/Q

Solid capital and liquidity position

CET 1 ratio at 14.6%, Liquidity buffer €0.9bln

Asset quality under control

with gross NPE ratio2 more than halved in 2Q24 at 0.6% (1.7% in 1Q24)

Tech Ventures confirmed progression

with HYPE and b-ilty showing further improvement

1H23 1H24

Quarterly trend

+56%

16.8

10.8

12.2

+13%

1Q24

2Q24

2Q24

(excl. DGS

contribution)

Notes: (1) Deposit Guaranteed Scheme contribution paid in 2Q24 equal to €6.8mln gross and €4.6mln net. In 2023 it was booked in the 3Q.

(2) Excluding exposures with public guarantees and BIP legacy portfolio

1H24: Underlying operating profitability improves with cost reductions

OPERATING PROFIT

OPERATING INCOME

OPERATING COSTS

€mln

IT platform

revenue

98

54

44

€mln

Extraordinary IT platform revenue

54

+22%

204

54

150

€mln

-2%

158

106

104

+5%

1H23

1H24

1H23

1H24

1H23

1H24

2Q24: Business origination drives quarterly revenue growth

OPERATING INCOME

BUSINESS ORIGINATION

€mln

€mln

Other

Income Net fees

NII

+12%

74

17

18

40

83

16

28

39

+56%

-1.6%

+95% 575

295

1Q242Q24

+12% Q/Q, driven by Net fees with

initial NII stabilising

1Q242Q24

+95% Q/Q, driven by all business

divisions

Robust capital and liquidity position

CAPITAL

14.6%

CET 1 Ratio

~500bps

Buffer vs SREP

LIQUIDITY

~0.9bn

Liquidity(1)

  • 232% LCR
  • 117% NSFR

Notes: (1) Including Cash and High Quality Liquidity Assets

CIB Divisions show continuous profitability growth

NET CUSTOMER LOANS

COST INCOME (CB+IB)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

€bln

€mln

2.5

0.2

2.3

+4%

2.6

0.3

2.3

2.6

0.3

2.3

-6p.p

25%

19%

+26%

29

23 4

3

+35%

52

7

39

2

21

25

46

37

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

1Q24

2Q24

1H23

1H24

Investment Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Corporate Banking

SME lending: Asset quality remains under control with decreasing NPE ratios

~57%

Guaranteed/Insured

loans

GROSS NPE RATIO(1)

Gross NPE ratio

Gross NPE ratio

(including Public

(excluding Public

guaranteed positions)

guaranteed positions)

as % of total gross loans (2)

Most exposures are UTPs in restructuring to performing

4.8%

4.5%

1.7%

83

4%

BPS

96%

0.6%

Cost of Risk

11%

89%

NPL UTP

Mostly tied to some positions

1Q24

2Q24

1Q24

2Q24

undergoing restructuring and

disposals

Notes: (1) Excluding BIP legacy portfolio, see 'Gross organic NPE ratio' in the Glossary at the end of this document for further details; (2) Including Corporate Banking, b-ilty and BIP legacy portfolio

Specialised credit division accelerates business growth

BUSINESS ORIGINATION

€mln

+79% 68

38

€bln

NPE direct investments

DIVISION ASSET MIX

+21%

1.6% on

1.8

total

assets

1.5

7%

54%

93%

Asset Based

46%

Financing & Other(1)

1Q24 2Q24

SPECIALISED CREDIT DIVISION - PBT

€mln

1010

1Q24 2Q24

1H23 1H24

  • Strategic shift out of NPE portfolio direct investments substantially completed
  • Acceleration in business origination up 79% Q/Q driven by asset-basedfinancing
  • Profitability set to increase in 2H benefitting of volumes growth and cost saving on serving activity related to NPE portfolio transactions finalised in 2023

Notes: (1) Senior Financing and unit-funds;

Remarkable profitability progress

EBITDA

€mln

9.7

3.0

+226%

42%

+23 pp Y/Y

EBITDA Margin

1H23

1H24

REVENUES

€mln

23.0

16.5

+39%

1H23

1H24

€bln

Captive

Third Parties

AUM

11.1

71%

29%

10.0

11%

89%

ARECneprix total asset management company, specialised in large UTP positions and real estate asset management

Profitability confirmed strong start to year, with

EBITDA Margin at 42%, up 23pp Y/Y, driven by revenue growth, thanks to increase in third-partymandates, structuring and advisory fees

1H23 1H24

