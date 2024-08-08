Specialised Credit Division activity accelerated

with business origination in asset-based financing +79% Q/Q

Solid capital and liquidity position

CET 1 ratio at 14.6%, Liquidity buffer €0.9bln

Asset quality under control

with gross NPE ratio2 more than halved in 2Q24 at 0.6% (1.7% in 1Q24)

Tech Ventures confirmed progression

with HYPE and b-ilty showing further improvement