2Q24 & 1H24 Consolidated Results
8th August 2024
Key highlights
Corrado Passera, CEO
1H24 results: Core business drives profitability with solid capital and liquidity
1H24 net profit at €23mln
+43% Y/Y excluding extraordinary IT platform revenue booked in 1H23
NET PROFIT
€mln
Annual trend
2Q24 net profit at €12.2mln (+13% Q/Q)
€16.8mln (+56% Q/Q), excluding DGS contribution booked in 2Q1
CIB profitability growth continued
with PBT +26% Q/Q and +35% Y/Y
Extraordinary IT platform revenue
52.2
36.1
16.1
23.0
+43%
Specialised Credit Division activity accelerated
with business origination in asset-based financing +79% Q/Q
Solid capital and liquidity position
CET 1 ratio at 14.6%, Liquidity buffer €0.9bln
Asset quality under control
with gross NPE ratio2 more than halved in 2Q24 at 0.6% (1.7% in 1Q24)
Tech Ventures confirmed progression
with HYPE and b-ilty showing further improvement
1H23 1H24
Quarterly trend
+56%
16.8
10.8
12.2
+13%
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24
(excl. DGS
contribution)
Notes: (1) Deposit Guaranteed Scheme contribution paid in 2Q24 equal to €6.8mln gross and €4.6mln net. In 2023 it was booked in the 3Q.
(2) Excluding exposures with public guarantees and BIP legacy portfolio
1H24: Underlying operating profitability improves with cost reductions
OPERATING PROFIT
OPERATING INCOME
OPERATING COSTS
€mln
IT platform
revenue
98
54
44
€mln
Extraordinary IT platform revenue
54
+22%
204
54
150
€mln
-2%
158
106
104
+5%
1H23
1H24
1H23
1H24
1H23
1H24
2Q24: Business origination drives quarterly revenue growth
OPERATING INCOME
BUSINESS ORIGINATION
€mln
€mln
Other
Income Net fees
NII
+12%
74
17
18
40
83
16
28
39
+56%
-1.6%
+95% 575
295
1Q242Q24
+12% Q/Q, driven by Net fees with
initial NII stabilising
1Q242Q24
+95% Q/Q, driven by all business
divisions
Robust capital and liquidity position
CAPITAL
14.6%
CET 1 Ratio
~500bps
Buffer vs SREP
LIQUIDITY
~0.9bn
Liquidity(1)
- 232% LCR
- 117% NSFR
Notes: (1) Including Cash and High Quality Liquidity Assets
CIB Divisions show continuous profitability growth
NET CUSTOMER LOANS
COST INCOME (CB+IB)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
€bln
€mln
2.5
0.2
2.3
+4%
2.6
0.3
2.3
2.6
0.3
2.3
-6p.p
25%
19%
+26%
29
23 4
3
+35%
52
7
39
2
21
25
46
37
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
1Q24
2Q24
1H23
1H24
Investment Banking
Corporate Banking
Investment Banking
Corporate Banking
SME lending: Asset quality remains under control with decreasing NPE ratios
~57%
Guaranteed/Insured
loans
GROSS NPE RATIO(1)
Gross NPE ratio
Gross NPE ratio
(including Public
(excluding Public
guaranteed positions)
guaranteed positions)
as % of total gross loans (2)
Most exposures are UTPs in restructuring to performing
4.8%
4.5%
1.7%
83
4%
BPS
96%
0.6%
Cost of Risk
11%
89%
NPL UTP
Mostly tied to some positions
1Q24
2Q24
1Q24
2Q24
undergoing restructuring and
disposals
Notes: (1) Excluding BIP legacy portfolio, see 'Gross organic NPE ratio' in the Glossary at the end of this document for further details; (2) Including Corporate Banking, b-ilty and BIP legacy portfolio
Specialised credit division accelerates business growth
BUSINESS ORIGINATION
€mln
+79% 68
38
€bln
NPE direct investments
DIVISION ASSET MIX
+21%
1.6% on
1.8
total
assets
1.5
7%
54%
93%
Asset Based
46%
Financing & Other(1)
1Q24 2Q24
SPECIALISED CREDIT DIVISION - PBT
€mln
1010
1Q24 2Q24
1H23 1H24
- Strategic shift out of NPE portfolio direct investments substantially completed
- Acceleration in business origination up 79% Q/Q driven by asset-basedfinancing
- Profitability set to increase in 2H benefitting of volumes growth and cost saving on serving activity related to NPE portfolio transactions finalised in 2023
Notes: (1) Senior Financing and unit-funds;
Remarkable profitability progress
EBITDA
€mln
9.7
3.0
+226%
42%
+23 pp Y/Y
EBITDA Margin
1H23
1H24
REVENUES
€mln
23.0
16.5
+39%
1H23
1H24
€bln
Captive
Third Parties
AUM
11.1
71%
29%
10.0
11%
89%
ARECneprix total asset management company, specialised in large UTP positions and real estate asset management
Profitability confirmed strong start to year, with
EBITDA Margin at 42%, up 23pp Y/Y, driven by revenue growth, thanks to increase in third-partymandates, structuring and advisory fees
1H23 1H24
