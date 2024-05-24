ILLIMITY ALONGSIDE MARE GROUP AS GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND EGA FOR THE COMPANY IN ITS ADMISSION TO THE EURONEXT GROWTH MILAN STOCK MARKET

Milan, 24 May 2024 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") has acted as Euronext Growth Advisor (EGA) and Global Coordinator to Mare Group ("Mare Group" or the "Group", ticker: MARE) as part of the process for its admission and subsequent listing on the Euronext Growth Milan market. The Group operates with large-scale industrial businesses working in the digital engineering field in Italy and abroad to create advanced technologies and make these accessible to SMEs.

Mare Group S.p.A. (the "Company") today received approval for the admission of its ordinary shares to the Euronext Growth Milan market. Trading will begin on Tuesday, 28 May.

The placement amounts to ca. 7.2 million euro, with floating capital representing ca. 21.79% of the Company's total stock. The offering price has been set at 3.5 euro per share, with a resulting post-money capitalisation for Mare Group of over 42 million euro.

Created in 2021 from an idea conceived by students and researchers at the Federico II University of Naples for providing engineering services to large-scale industrial businesses, Mare Group now operates along the entire innovation value chain, developing new technologies with these businesses and transferring them to SMEs to support them in their digital transformation and ecological transition. The Group has a unique and distinctive positioning on the market and puts significant emphasis on investments in R&D, also through M&A transactions, with over 10 operations concluded since 2019.

Mare Group currently has three brands involved in developing innovative solutions in their respective fields: Mare Digital works in the digitalisation of large-scale businesses and public administration entities, Mare Consulting focuses on the innovation of SMEs using hyper- automated consultancy to improve their processes and maximise their competitiveness and Mare Industrial concentrates on engineering projects for a variety of industrial sectors in order to optimise operating efficiency and innovate products, processes and systems.

The team coordinated by Fabiano Lionetti, Head of Investment Banking in illimity, has contributed

among other things - to valorising the equity story and distinctive elements of the Company's business project and growth plan.

Today's operation, which forms part of illimity's Capital Markets activities, is the eleventh IPO on the EGM (Euronext Growth Milan market) that has been finalised by the Investment Banking Division since the start of operations.

