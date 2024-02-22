(Alliance News) - illimity Bank Spa announced Thursday that independent board member Patrizia Canziani has resigned from her position, effective March 31, 2024.

Patrizia Canziani, a nonexecutive and independent director, member of the risk committee and sustainability committee, elected from the minority list by the shareholders' meeting of April 28, 2022, resigned due to new professional commitments that have arisen, which were not compatible with the continuation of her duties at the bank.

illimity Bank's stock closed Thursday up 1.5 percent at EUR4.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

