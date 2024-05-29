(Alliance News) - illimity Bank Spa has announced the start of a share buyback program from May 30 until April 8, 2025.
The April 24 shareholders' meeting had approved the purchase, also in several tranches, of illimity shares up to a maximum number of 1.0 million for an amount not exceeding EUR5.5 million.
illimity Bank's stock closed Wednesday 1.0 percent in the red at EUR4.77 per share.
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
