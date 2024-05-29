May 29, 2024 at 12:12 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - illimity Bank Spa has announced the start of a share buyback program from May 30 until April 8, 2025.

The April 24 shareholders' meeting had approved the purchase, also in several tranches, of illimity shares up to a maximum number of 1.0 million for an amount not exceeding EUR5.5 million.

illimity Bank's stock closed Wednesday 1.0 percent in the red at EUR4.77 per share.

