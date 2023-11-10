(Alliance News) - illimity Bank Spa reported that in the first nine months of the year it reported a net profit of EUR75.0 million from EUR50.6 million, up 58 percent from the same period last year.

As of September 30, net interest income stood at EUR147.7 million, up 27 percent to EUR116.1 million in 2022.

In the first nine months, net interest income amounted to EUR282.0 million, up 21 percent from EUR233.6 million in the same period 2022.

As for the third quarter, net income stood at EUR22.8 million from EUR19.1 million in the same quarter 2022.

Net income for the third quarter was EUR77.8 million from EUR74.5 million in 2022.

The illimity securities portfolio reached about EUR939 million at the end of September, up from EUR879 million at the end of June and up about 54 percent from EUR611 million at the end of September 2022.

Unlimited's phased-in CET1 Ratio as of September stands at 14.75% - 14.70% fully loaded - well above the SREP minimum requirement of 9.1%.

The Total Capital Ratio phased-in, which includes in total regulatory capital also the Tier 2 subordinated bond of EUR208 million, stands at 19.0% - 18.9% Fully Loaded.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio at the end of September 2023 stood at about 235%, confirming an important liquidity buffer, and the Net Stable Funding Ratio stood at 114% significantly above regulatory minimums.

As of September 30, the bank's assets amounted to EUR6.8 billion, up 29 percent from the same period last year.

Corrado Passera, CEO and founder of illimity, commented, "The results confirm the steady growth trend that illimity has been able to express since its inception, while maintaining a low risk profile. Net income for the first nine months has already reached the level for the full year 2022, thanks to the growth of the core business, which in the third quarter posted a further strong acceleration, and to the partnership on our IT platform, which enabled us to open up an additional revenue area. In credit and SME services we did, in fact, have a record quarter. The distressed credit division saw an increase in profitability with origination volumes up sharply from the previous quarter with an increasing focus on the UTP and asset-based lending segment as opposed to NPL portfolios, which now account for about 7 percent of our assets. Our tech initiatives also continue on their development path with the expected improvement in profitability-I am convinced that they can represent significant value for the development of our group."

On Thursday, illimity Bank closed in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR5.33 per share.

