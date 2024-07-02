(Alliance News) - illimity Bank Spa through its Investment Banking Division, together with CrescItalia Servizi Imprese, announced on Tuesday the structuring of two new loan securitization programs, "continuing the success of the first program launched in 2023," reads the released note.

illimity acted as Lead-Arranger, alongside CrescItalia - Co-Arranger - in structuring the securitization program. The Bank has, in addition, committed to the underwriting of partly paid ABS notes for a total amount of EUR250 million by 2025.

"After the success of the first securitization program of performing loans up to EUR150 million launched last year and completed on schedule, illimity and CrescItalia have decided to renew it. The new agreement includes the allocation of EUR200 million for financing aimed at supporting the investment and liquidity needs of Italian small and medium-sized enterprises. The loans will be originated and guaranteed through Confidicoop Marche, Confeserfidi and Garanzia Etica," the company explained in the note released.

illimity Bank on Tuesday trades in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR4.84 per share.

