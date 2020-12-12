Let's talk about space: the fifth illimity talk at SIOS20 with Corrado Passera and the astronaut Roberto Vittori

Are you looking for inspiration to take your business beyond current borders?

On 14 December, as part of the StartupItalia Open Summit and in collaboration with Formiche, this illimity talk will focus on 'Let's talk about space' with Roberto Vittori, an astronaut and general of the army and Corrado Passera, founder & CEO of illimity.

Two explorers discuss their pathways through life and how the world is today.

Where does the desire to look beyond come from and how can one nourish it?

What skills and expertise are needed to face space and the new working world?

What is the best way to manage relationships in very small spaces?

Roberto Vittori and Corrado Passera will take us beyond borders to look at the world from afar and reflect on what awaits us in the future.

Such a journey will definitely be out of this world.

