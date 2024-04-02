(Alliance News) - Neoesperience announced Tuesday that it has signed a loan agreement with illimity Bank Spa for a total of EUR100,000.

As stated in the note, this will be used both to meet working capital needs and to support investments under the strategic plan.

Neoexperience is in the green 2.0 percent to EUR1.83 per share, while illimity is down 0.9 percent to EUR4.82 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

