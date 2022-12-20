illimity Bank S p A : B-ilty launches the green package on favourable terms

PRESS RELEASE

B-ILTY LAUNCHES THE GREEN PACKAGE ON FAVOURABLE TERMS: LOANS TO SUPPORT THE ENERGY EFFICIENCY OF SMEs AND REDUCE THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Milan, 20 December 2022 - b-ilty, the illimity Group's digital bank that provides financial services and credit for small and medium-sized businesses, announces the launch of its green package with favourable terms, loans to support the energy and environmental projects of SMEs.

More specifically, the offer provides the possibility for SMEs intending to invest in environmental sustainability and energy efficiency through targeted projects to access specific-purpose loans under advantageous conditions - lower costs and rates than the standard conditions applied by b-ilty. These include the installation of photovoltaic panels, the purchase of low-emission vehicles together with the relative charging columns, equipment for the smart processing of waste and expenditure for improving the energy efficiency of plant and machinery.

These loans, available for a maximum of 2 million euro and with payback periods that can arrive at 7 years, are guaranteed up to 80% by the Italian Guarantee Fund, the instrument facilitating access to credit for SMEs managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

As usual, the offer is distinguished by the speed of response to financing requests made by using fully digital procedures but supported by a Relationship Manager, who works alongside the company starting at the initial enquiry stage and continuing throughout the duration of the loan.

For SMEs interested in following a more structured sustainability and energy efficiency path, b-ilty provides the possibility of adding a series of services to the new financing, proposed in partnership with companies that are leaders in their respective sectors. In particular Open-es, the open digital platform for the sustainable development of production chains, which allows people to determine their ESG positioning for free and improve it through the availability of benchmarks, collaborative tools, development guidelines and services. Solutions provided by Zucchetti are also available, through which companies can simplify their business management by better controlling internal processes and data to also achieve environmental targets by means of consumption monitoring solutions, on top of those provided by Italiana Assicurazioni dedicated to the protection of the company's activities and its employees.