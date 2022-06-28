Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Illimity Bank S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:32 2022-06-28 am EDT
10.65 EUR   +0.57%
06:11aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Blockchain platforms are attractive and reliable. The interview of Corrado Passera for Affari&Finanza of La Repubblica
PU
06/24ILLIMITY BANK S P A : Notice of publication of documents – Minutes of the EGM (21 June 2022)
PU
06/23ILLIMITY BANK S P A : BELIEVE, the illimity event on the world of credit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : Blockchain platforms are attractive and reliable. The interview of Corrado Passera for Affari&Finanza of La Repubblica

06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
27 giugno 2022

27 giugno 2022

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 363 M 363 M
Net income 2022 91,0 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,76x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 840 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,59 €
Average target price 13,99 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Renato Mele Chief Financial Officer & Head-Central Function
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Teixeira Filipe Chief Information Officer
Francesco Martiniello Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.-19.36%889
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495