illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 30 June 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), following today's press release, discloses the new composition of its share capital following the execution of the deed of contribution into illimity of 90% of shares of AREC S.p.A., as a settlement of the share capital increase for a total of Euro 35,999,990.00 (including share premium) resolved upon by the Shareholders' Meeting of last 21 June, with a total increase in the share capital for Euro 1,805,537.96 and the subsequent issuance of new no. 2,769,230 ordinary shares of illimity for the purposes of such share capital increase, at a price of Euro 13,00 each (including share premium).

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL(*) PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL(*) EUR No. PAR EUR No. PAR SHARES VALUE SHARES VALUE TOTAL 54,513,905.72 83,645,108 No par 52,708,367.76 80,875,878 No par of which: value value ORDINARY 51,770,630.32 79,435,878 No par 51,769,892.02 79,435,878 No par SHARES value value NEW ORDINARY 1,804,786.28 2,769,230 No par - - No par SHARES(**) value value SPECIAL 938,489.12 1,440,000 No par 938,477.92 1,440,000 No par SHARES value value

(*) Entirely subscribed and paid share capital. As of today the approved share capital of illimity is equal to Euro 56,083,976.14.

Temporary non tradable ISIN IT0005499733. Shares non transferable pursuant to Article 2343-quater, par. 4, of the Italian Civil Code, until the date of enrollment with the competent Companies' Register of the Directors statement set forth by the same Article, following which such shares shall be turned into ordinary shares (with ISIN IT0005359192).

The statement pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, together with the text of the new Bylaws and with the Directors statement pursuant to Article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code have been filed today with the Companies' Register of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi.

