Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Illimity Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
10.40 EUR   -1.61%
01:33pILLIMITY BANK S P A : Communication of changes in share capital
PU
08:23aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Press release – Completion of AREC's acquisition
PU
03:48aUniCredit to Sell $1.4 Billion Non-Performing Loans Portfolio to Illimity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

06/30/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 30 June 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), following today's press release, discloses the new composition of its share capital following the execution of the deed of contribution into illimity of 90% of shares of AREC S.p.A., as a settlement of the share capital increase for a total of Euro 35,999,990.00 (including share premium) resolved upon by the Shareholders' Meeting of last 21 June, with a total increase in the share capital for Euro 1,805,537.96 and the subsequent issuance of new no. 2,769,230 ordinary shares of illimity for the purposes of such share capital increase, at a price of Euro 13,00 each (including share premium).

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL(*)

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL(*)

EUR

No.

PAR

EUR

No.

PAR

SHARES

VALUE

SHARES

VALUE

TOTAL

54,513,905.72

83,645,108

No par

52,708,367.76

80,875,878

No par

of which:

value

value

ORDINARY

51,770,630.32

79,435,878

No par

51,769,892.02

79,435,878

No par

SHARES

value

value

NEW ORDINARY

1,804,786.28

2,769,230

No par

-

-

No par

SHARES(**)

value

value

SPECIAL

938,489.12

1,440,000

No par

938,477.92

1,440,000

No par

SHARES

value

value

(*) Entirely subscribed and paid share capital. As of today the approved share capital of illimity is equal to Euro 56,083,976.14.

  1. Temporary non tradable ISIN IT0005499733. Shares non transferable pursuant to Article 2343-quater, par. 4, of the Italian Civil Code, until the date of enrollment with the competent Companies' Register of the Directors statement set forth by the same Article, following which such shares shall be turned into ordinary shares (with ISIN IT0005359192).

The statement pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, together with the text of the new Bylaws and with the Directors statement pursuant to Article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code have been filed today with the Companies' Register of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi.

For further information in this regard please see the website www.illimity.comSection "Investor Relations / Press Releases".

* * * * *

For further information:

Investor Relations

Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.7741.464948 - silvia.benzi@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity Vittoria La Porta, Francesca D'Amico +39.340.1989762 press@illimity.com

illimity Bank S.p.A.

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors +39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through

its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star Segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 760 employees and closed the financial statements as at 31 March 2022 with assets of around 4.9 billion euro.

* * * * *

This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and cannot be offered or sold in the United States of America, except in compliance with applicable exemption. No public offer of financial instruments is being made, or is intended to be made, in the United States of America and/or in other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
01:33pILLIMITY BANK S P A : Communication of changes in share capital
PU
08:23aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Press release – Completion of AREC's acquisition
PU
03:48aUniCredit to Sell $1.4 Billion Non-Performing Loans Portfolio to Illimity
MT
02:40aUniCredit Sells $1.36 Billion Nonperforming Loans Portfolio to Illimity Bank
DJ
06/28ILLIMITY BANK S P A : Blockchain platforms are attractive and reliable. The interview of C..
PU
06/24ILLIMITY BANK S P A : Notice of publication of documents – Minutes of the EGM (21 Ju..
PU
06/23ILLIMITY BANK S P A : BELIEVE, the illimity event on the world of credit
PU
06/21ILLIMITY BANK S P A : EGM 21 June 2022 - Approved unanimously the share capital increase f..
PU
06/21ILLIMITY BANK S P A : Summary statement of votes cast - EGM 21 June 2022
PU
06/20ILLIMITY BANK S P A : SGR supports Nespoli, leading global player in the production and ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2022 91,0 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 839 M 877 M 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,57 €
Average target price 13,99 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Renato Mele Chief Financial Officer & Head-Central Function
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Teixeira Filipe Chief Information Officer
Francesco Martiniello Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.-19.74%878
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.86%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.81%156 092