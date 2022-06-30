illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital
06/30/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL
Milan, 30 June 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), following today's press release, discloses the new composition of its share capital following the execution of the deed of contribution into illimity of 90% of shares of AREC S.p.A., as a settlement of the share capital increase for a total of Euro 35,999,990.00 (including share premium) resolved upon by the Shareholders' Meeting of last 21 June, with a total increase in the share capital for Euro 1,805,537.96 and the subsequent issuance of new no. 2,769,230 ordinary shares of illimity for the purposes of such share capital increase, at a price of Euro 13,00 each (including share premium).
CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL(*)
PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL(*)
EUR
No.
PAR
EUR
No.
PAR
SHARES
VALUE
SHARES
VALUE
TOTAL
54,513,905.72
83,645,108
No par
52,708,367.76
80,875,878
No par
of which:
value
value
ORDINARY
51,770,630.32
79,435,878
No par
51,769,892.02
79,435,878
No par
SHARES
value
value
NEW ORDINARY
1,804,786.28
2,769,230
No par
-
-
No par
SHARES(**)
value
value
SPECIAL
938,489.12
1,440,000
No par
938,477.92
1,440,000
No par
SHARES
value
value
(*) Entirely subscribed and paid share capital. As of today the approved share capital of illimity is equal to Euro 56,083,976.14.
Temporary non tradable ISIN IT0005499733. Shares non transferable pursuant to Article 2343-quater, par. 4, of the Italian Civil Code, until the date of enrollment with the competent Companies' Register of the Directors statement set forth by the same Article, following which such shares shall be turned into ordinary shares (with ISIN IT0005359192).
The statement pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, together with the text of the new Bylaws and with the Directors statement pursuant to Article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code have been filed today with the Companies' Register of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi.
For further information in this regard please see the website www.illimity.comSection "Investor Relations / Press Releases".
illimity Bank S.p.A.
illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through
its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star Segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 760 employees and closed the financial statements as at 31 March 2022 with assets of around 4.9 billion euro.
