Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Illimity Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:28 2022-09-21 am EDT
7.785 EUR   +1.43%
06:10aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Communication of changes in share capital
PU
09/20ILLIMITY BANK S P A : B-ilty enters a new partnership with Microsoft Italia and IWG
PU
09/13ILLIMITY BANK S P A : IREC, the second Fund of illimity SGR, has been launched
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 21 September 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), gives notice of the new composition of its share capital following the conversion of no. 1,440,000 illimity's special shares in an equal number od ordinary shares (ISIN: IT0005359192) having the same features of those outstanding, without any modification of the amount of the share capital.

The automatic conversion occurred according to a ratio of one ordinary share for each special share pursuant to Article 6, par. 4, lett. (f) of illimity's By-laws in force until last 20 September, upon reaching the deadline for the conversion of the special shares set on the same date.

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL(*)

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL(*)

EUR

No.

PAR

EUR

No.

PAR

SHARES

VALUE

SHARES

VALUE

TOTAL

54,513,905.72

83,645,108

No par

54,513,905.72

83,645,108

No par

of which:

value

value

ORDINARY

54,513,905.72

83,645,108

No par

53,575,416.60

82,205,108

No par

SHARES

value

value

SPECIAL

-

-

-

938,489.12

1,440,000

No par

SHARES

value

(*) Entirely subscribed and paid share capital. As of today the approved share capital of illimity is equal to Euro 56,083,976.14.

The updated By-laws, amended to take into account the conversion of the special shares and the subsequent new composition of the share capital, as well as the cancellation of any reference to the regulation of such special shares, has been enrolled today with the competent Companies' Register and is available to the public in the Governance Section of the website www.illimity.com.

* * * * *

For further information:

Investor Relations

Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.7741.464948 - silvia.benzi@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity Vittoria La Porta, Elena Massei +39.340.1989762 press@illimity.com

illimity Bank S.p.A.

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors +39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 830 employees and ended the first half of 2022 with assets of around 5.1 billion euro.

* * * * *

This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and cannot be offered or sold in the United States of America, except in compliance with applicable exemption. No public offer of financial instruments is being made, or is intended to be made, in the United States of America and/or in other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
06:10aILLIMITY BANK S P A : Communication of changes in share capital
PU
09/20ILLIMITY BANK S P A : B-ilty enters a new partnership with Microsoft Italia and IWG
PU
09/13ILLIMITY BANK S P A : IREC, the second Fund of illimity SGR, has been launched
PU
09/09Illimity Bank Formalizes New CFO Appointment
MT
09/06ILLIMITY BANK S P A : supports the growth of EGEA, the multiservice company operating in t..
PU
08/13ILLIMITY BANK S P A : Businesses are alive and competitive. The interview of Corrado Passe..
PU
08/05Sound Results for illimity Also in the Second Quarter of 2022
GL
08/05Illimity Bank S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
08/05Sound Results for illimity Also in the Second Quarter of 2022
GL
08/05ILLIMITY BANK S P A : 2Q22 Results presentation script
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 347 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2022 84,1 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 630 M 630 M 630 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,68 €
Average target price 13,33 €
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Silvia Benzi Chief Financial Officer
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Teixeira Filipe Chief Information Officer
Francesco Martiniello Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.-41.72%630
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 695
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%274 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.82%210 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%164 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%151 843