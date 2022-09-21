illimity Bank S p A : Communication of changes in share capital

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 21 September 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), gives notice of the new composition of its share capital following the conversion of no. 1,440,000 illimity's special shares in an equal number od ordinary shares (ISIN: IT0005359192) having the same features of those outstanding, without any modification of the amount of the share capital.

The automatic conversion occurred according to a ratio of one ordinary share for each special share pursuant to Article 6, par. 4, lett. (f) of illimity's By-laws in force until last 20 September, upon reaching the deadline for the conversion of the special shares set on the same date.

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL(*) PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL(*) EUR No. PAR EUR No. PAR SHARES VALUE SHARES VALUE TOTAL 54,513,905.72 83,645,108 No par 54,513,905.72 83,645,108 No par of which: value value ORDINARY 54,513,905.72 83,645,108 No par 53,575,416.60 82,205,108 No par SHARES value value SPECIAL - - - 938,489.12 1,440,000 No par SHARES value

(*) Entirely subscribed and paid share capital. As of today the approved share capital of illimity is equal to Euro 56,083,976.14.

The updated By-laws, amended to take into account the conversion of the special shares and the subsequent new composition of the share capital, as well as the cancellation of any reference to the regulation of such special shares, has been enrolled today with the competent Companies' Register and is available to the public in the Governance Section of the website www.illimity.com.

* * * * *