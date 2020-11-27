Log in
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
illimity Bank S p A : First rating assignment of the Fitch Ratings agency to illimity

11/27/2020 | 10:45am EST
FIRST RATING ASSIGNMENT OF THE FITCH RATINGS AGENCY TO ILLIMITY

Milan, 27 November 2020 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") announces that today the international rating agency Fitch Ratings has assigned the first rating to the Bank: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ("IDR") of "B+" with Stable Outlook, Viability Rating ("VR") of "b+".

The original text of the press release published by Fitch is available on the rating agency's website (www.fitchratings.com).

***

For further information:

Investor Relations

Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.774.1464948 silvia.benzi@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity Isabella Falautano, Francesca D'Amico +39.340.1989762 press@illimity.com

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors +39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

illimity Bank S.p.A.

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform, neprix, provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com and, with illimity SGR, over the next few months will set up and manage the first Alternative Investment Fund for corporate loans. The story of illimity began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two, giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019, (ticker "ILTY"), first on MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star Segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 600 employees and closed its first year of activity with assets of 3 billion euro.

Illimity Bank S.p.A., Sede Legale Via Soperga 9, 20124 Milano, Italia - www.illimity.com

