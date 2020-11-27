illimity Bank S p A : First rating assignment of the Fitch Ratings agency to illimity

illimity Bank S.p.A.

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform, neprix, provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com and, with illimity SGR, over the next few months will set up and manage the first Alternative Investment Fund for corporate loans. The story of illimity began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two, giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019, (ticker "ILTY"), first on MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star Segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 600 employees and closed its first year of activity with assets of 3 billion euro.

