    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
illimity Bank S p A : IllimitHER South Marathon

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
illimitHER arrives in the South! The island of Ortigia is tinged with purple and blue to host an astrophysicist, a cultural project manager and an entrepreneur. The goal? To inspire new generations to dream big by following their passions.

Chiara Spiniello, Giusy Sica and Roberta Pellegrino are the speakers of the illimitHER South Marathon. Through their testimonies they will talk about the importance of human capital and how the connection with the South has pushed them to look beyond, putting themselves in the game to unlock their potential and that of their homeland that has always accompanied them in various achievements around the world.

Before the event, a Design Thinking workshop will be held live in Ortigia to help young women discover their potential and enhance it in the world of work.

The illimitHER South Marathon is organized in partnership with BIP and Ortygia Business School and with the patronage of the Municipality of Syracuse.

17 September 2021 - 5:30 P.M.
Piazza Duomo - Ortigia
Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 328 M 328 M
Net income 2021 64,6 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 986 M 1 165 M 1 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,40 €
Average target price 13,57 €
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Renato Mele Chief Financial Officer & Head-Central Function
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Teixeira Filipe Chief Information Officer
Francesco Martiniello Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.49.05%1 165
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.61%469 350
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.43%335 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%246 331
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.95%206 121
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.54%189 100