illimity Bank S p A : IllimitHER South Marathon

illimitHER arrives in the South! The island of Ortigia is tinged with purple and blue to host an astrophysicist, a cultural project manager and an entrepreneur. The goal? To inspire new generations to dream big by following their passions.

Chiara Spiniello, Giusy Sica and Roberta Pellegrino are the speakers of the illimitHER South Marathon. Through their testimonies they will talk about the importance of human capital and how the connection with the South has pushed them to look beyond, putting themselves in the game to unlock their potential and that of their homeland that has always accompanied them in various achievements around the world.

Before the event, a Design Thinking workshop will be held live in Ortigia to help young women discover their potential and enhance it in the world of work.

The illimitHER South Marathon is organized in partnership with BIP and Ortygia Business School and with the patronage of the Municipality of Syracuse.