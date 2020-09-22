illimity Bank S p A : Join Venture illimity - Fabrik (Gruppo Sella) in the fintech HYPE with target of 3 million customers

Based on the agreements, at the closing date Sella group will come to hold a total 10% shareholding in illimity, by means of an additional share capital increase at 8.337 euro per share, reserved for underwriting to Sella group head company Banca Sella Holding S.p.A for 2.5% of illimity's share capital for a total consideration of 16.5 million euro

illimity will acquire a 50% shareholding in HYPE's share capital to be carried out via a series of corporate transactions entailing the contribution of a branch of illimity's business related to its Open banking project (with no changes in strategy and targets of illimitybank.com), the underwriting of HYPE's share capital increase to be paid in cash for a consideration of 30 million euro laid out for HYPE's business plan, and the issuance of new ordinary illimity shares in a 7.5% share capital increase of illimity reserved to Fabrick for a consideration of approximately 45 million euro. An

Thanks to the agreement for joint control, HYPE will benefit from an unprecedented acceleration in terms of execution of its strategy and results through integration with the Open banking venture that illimity was in the process of launching in the same market segment also with the support of Fabrick

illimity and Fabrick (a company part of the Sella Group to develop Open banking and the fintech ecosystem in Italy and current 100% shareholder of HYPE) have reached a Joint Venture agreement in the fintech HYPE

Milan, 22 September 2020 - The Boards of Directors of illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), Banca Sella Holding S.p.A. ("Banca Sella Holding"), Fabrick S.p.A. ("Fabrick") and Hype S.p.A. ("HYPE"), held yesterday, approved the agreement for the entrance of illimity in HYPE, thus giving rise to a Joint Venture equally owned by illimity and Fabrick (until now holding 100% of HYPE shares and, in turn, controlled by Banca Sella Holding S.p.A).

The aim of the industrial combination is to increase the ambitions of the project and the simultaneous acceleration of the growth of HYPE, which already serves 1.3 million customers.

At the same time, for the two partners the deal aims to accelerate the development plans of illimity in this specific industry segment, making the young fintech the Italian player with the greatest development potential in "light" banking services, and the plans of Fabrick as an enabler of Open Banking and new generation fintech projects.

The agreement provides for the incorporation into HYPE of the new Open banking solutions developed by illimity in recent months, strongly accelerating its development in terms of execution, volume growth, cross-selling and profitability.

Corrado Passera, Founder and CEO of illimity, commented: "The digital financial services world is evolving fast. Technology, user experience, economies of scale and, above all, how quickly they can be achieved, are crucial success factors. Just as in the direct digital banking segment, illimity has strongly innovated and will continue to do so by expanding its field of action, in the non-banking segment we were delighted to take this opportunity to partner with the Italian leader to become a true industry benchmark. We are already closely linked to the Sella Group by technological collaboration and we are particularly pleased that it has decided to consolidate a long-term relationship between us also through an investment in illimity share capital.".

Pietro Sella, CEO of the Sella Group and Chairman of Fabrick, adds: "We have always affirmed and believe that Open Innovation and Open Banking are the path to innovate financial services; with this agreement we attest the ability and effectiveness of the new rules of the game with the aim of creating with illimity the first Italian challenger bank. The digital transformation is producing a strong disruption in the financial sector and HYPE was born in this context and the agreement that we present today represents a new stage in an extraordinary path of open innovation with operating model that has proved its effectiveness reaching 1.3 million customers. Hype has thus turned into a great project, with ambitious goals, and to reach these goals we started the search for the right partner. Hype has thus turned into a great project, with ambitious goals, and to reach these goals we started the search for the right partner. We found it in illimity, as we share the vision of the future and the long-term shareholders' interest to build a highly innovative and sustainable player over time. The agreement also confirms the value of the Fabrick project as an accelerator, enabler and developer of the fintech ecosystem and we are proud and honored to welcome the equally extraordinary illimity project among our significant shareholdings and to be able to contribute to its success.

Antonio Valitutti, CEO of HYPE: "Hype has experienced extraordinary growth because it has been able to capture new needs and has enjoyed the freedom and ability to do what it needed to respond

2