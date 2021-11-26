Log in
    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
illimity Bank S p A : Notice of publication of documents

11/26/2021 | 02:20pm EST
illimity Bank S.p.A. - Registered Office Via Soperga no. 9, Milano

Share Capital Euro 55,686,623.00 of which Euro 52,619,881.24 subscribed and paid up

Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Business Register - REA MI no. 2534291

Tax Code no. 03192350365 - ABI Code 03395 - Enrolled in the Register of Banks no. 5710

Parent Company of the Group illimity Bank S.p.A. enrolled in the Banking Groups Register no. 245

Web site: www.illimity.com

NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 26 November 2021 - In view of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. to be held on 15 December 2021 in single call, we inform that the following documents have been made available at the registered office of the Bank in Milan, via Soperga no. 9, on the web site www.illimity.com(section Governance / Shareholders and BoD Meetings) and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO Storage" (www.1info.it), according to terms set forth by applicable laws:

  • Letter from AMC Metis S.à r.l. dated 26 November 2021, confirming the appointment proposal of Ms. Francesca Lanza Tans as member of the Board of Director of the Bank, including relevant documents and information about the candidate, with reference to Item 1 of the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
