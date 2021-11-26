illimity Bank S p A : Notice of publication of documents

illimity Bank S.p.A. - Registered Office Via Soperga no. 9, Milano

Share Capital Euro 55,686,623.00 of which Euro 52,619,881.24 subscribed and paid up

Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Business Register - REA MI no. 2534291

Tax Code no. 03192350365 - ABI Code 03395 - Enrolled in the Register of Banks no. 5710

Parent Company of the Group illimity Bank S.p.A. enrolled in the Banking Groups Register no. 245

Web site: www.illimity.com

NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 26 November 2021 - In view of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. to be held on 15 December 2021 in single call, we inform that the following documents have been made available at the registered office of the Bank in Milan, via Soperga no. 9, on the web site www.illimity.com(section Governance / Shareholders and BoD Meetings) and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO Storage" (www.1info.it), according to terms set forth by applicable laws: