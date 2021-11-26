illimity Bank S p A : Notice of publication of documents

illimity Bank S.p.A. - Registered Office Via Soperga no. 9, Milano
NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS
Milan, 26 November 2021 - In view of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. to be held on 15 December 2021 in single call, we inform that the following documents have been made available at the registered office of the Bank in Milan, via Soperga no. 9, on the web site www.illimity.com(section Governance / Shareholders and BoD Meetings) and at the authorized storage mechanism "1INFO Storage" (www.1info.it), according to terms set forth by applicable laws:
Letter from AMC Metis S.à r.l. dated 26 November 2021, confirming the appointment proposal of Ms. Francesca Lanza Tans as member of the Board of Director of the Bank, including relevant documents and information about the candidate, with reference to Item 1 of the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
